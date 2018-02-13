This Under $20 Eye Cream Is the Solution to Your Dark Circles

It's cliche, but it's the truth: If I had $20 for every time a co-worker (or my mom) tells me I look tired, I could buy an apartment in a doorman building instead of the renting the one I currently split with a roommate in a walk-up.

The reality is that between work, exercising, and trying to have a social life, I hardly ever get enough sleep, and when I do clock in enough z's, I'm still exhausted. In addition to everyone thinking I stayed up all night, I can also count on the fact that no one is going to hand me a $20 bill, so I sought out an affordable solution to the dark circles permanently tattooed under my eyes.

RELATED: 8 Luxury Moisturizers Worth Every Single Penny

Enter Aveeno's Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream. In addition to nourishing the skin under your eyes, the drugstore staple also targets the biggest struggles you have with the area such as puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet—and yes, dark circles.

Courtesy $19 SHOP NOW Aveeno

Instead of relying on harsh active ingredients, this eye cream is infused with a gentle blackberry complex that helps minimize the visible effects of collagen and elastin loss, which leads to fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet. Vitamins and antioxidants are also added to the mix to help hydrate the delicate eye area and reduce puffiness.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin

Aside from its affordable price tag, the major selling point of this eye cream is that once it absorbs into skin, it immediately leaves the eye area looking brighter and more radiant. Combined with a little bit of concealer over top, and I instantly look wide awake—even when I'm not. It's also the perfect consistency that isn't so rich that it makes the makeup you layer on it pill and slide off.

Here's to never getting told I look tired again.