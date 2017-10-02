The Best Drugstore Facial Cleansers Under $15

Victoria Moorhouse
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 02, 2017

Washing your face before bed every night is the cardinal rule of skincare, and you can follow it on a budget. Stroll down the aisles of your local drugstore, and you’ll see there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly buys that’ll sweep dirt, debris, and leftover makeup off your face, leaving you with a clean and fresh canvas. Finding one that agrees with your skin type and also doesn’t make a dent in your wallet is no issue, either. There’s cream, gel, foam, micellar water, and more, and we’ve rounded up the eight best under $15.

CetaPhil Daily Facial Cleanser

Let’s call it the cult-classic cleanser. Famously gentle on skin, this liquid cleanser is ideal for anyone with combination or oily skin, and it rings in at only $10.

Simple Micellar Water

Ideal for sensitive skin, Simple’s micellar water traps oil and dirt in micelles bubbles and sweeps the gunk off your skin. Soak a cotton pad in the clear liquid and gently wipe it over your skin. If you wear a lot of makeup, you might need to do two rounds or double cleanse.

Pond’s Cold Cream

Your grandmother wasn’t messing around when she suggested this beauty buy. Half moisturizer, half cleanser, you’ll watch your makeup melt off your face when this cold cream makes contact. Apply to your face with clean hands, gently rub, and remove with a damp wash cloth or a tissue—a little goes a very long way.

Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Facial Charcoal Cleanser

It’s like bootcamp for clogged pores. This charcoal cleanser will draw out impurities from your T-zone, while the formula’s salicylic acid will exfoliate and further cleanse, reducing the chance you’ll have to deal with another annoying zit.

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser

Foaming cleanser fans will love CeraVe’s ultra sensitive formula. We suggest taking off eye makeup with an oil-based remover, or something made specifically to wipe away liner, but for your face, this is an ace choice.

Garnier SkinActive Gentle Sulfate Free Cleanser

Garnier made a big move when the brand formulated a $9 cleanser that was free of alcohol, sulfates, soap, oil, and fragrance.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel

You shouldn’t have to worry about your cleanser consistently drying out your skin. Neutrogena solved that issue with this gel-based cleanser that’s spiked with hyaluronic acid to keep moisture levels up while effectively removing face makeup and excess oil.

