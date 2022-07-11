Beauty Skincare The 6 Best At-Home Dermaplaning Tools for Smooth, Fuzz-Free Skin The Dermaflash Luxe Device left no hairs behind. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: InStyle / Jessica Juliao Unwanted facial hair and rough, dead skin can get in the way of your hopes and dreams for baby-soft skin. When it comes to getting rid of said hair, there are plenty of routes you could take, ranging from waxing to laser hair removal. The same goes for your skin — the options for exfoliation are seemingly endless, especially when you consider all of the peels and scrubs available. While each treatment has its own time and place, there is one method that offers the best of both worlds: dermaplaning. Traditionally performed by skin pros, like aestheticians and dermatologists, dermaplaning is the process of carefully swiping a sharp metal edge (like a razor) across the surface of your skin. Doing so exfoliates by gently scraping away dead skin cells and peach fuzz to reveal a smooth, flawless canvas for skincare and makeup. Safe, at-home dermaplaning devices have become increasingly popular, but with so many options available it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. So, we made it our mission to find the best dermaplaning tools of 2022. We recruited a handful of reviewers who researched and tested the most popular dermaplaning tools to determine which ones are worthy of earning a spot in your medicine cabinet. After rigorously testing 15 of the most highly-rated razors — keeping comfort and performance top of mind — we determined the six best dermaplaning tools. In the end, the Dermaflash Luxe Device reigned supreme thanks to its sturdy yet sleek handle, smooth swipe, and high scores in all of the aforementioned categories. Keep reading for the full list of the best dermaplaning tools, according to InStyle testers. The Winners Best Overall: Dermaflash Luxe Device Best Value: Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor Best Exfoliating: Tweezerman Facial Razor Best for Eyebrows: Kitsch Eyebrow Razor - Dermaplaner Best Compact: Skin Camp Dermaplaning Beauty Wand Best For Peach Fuzz: Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool Best Overall: Dermaflash Luxe Device Courtesy View at Amazon ($199) Also available at Ulta, Dermaflash, and Nordstrom What We Love: The sturdy handle ensures smooth, controlled swipes, even on hard-to-reach areas. What We Don't Love: This device is an investment compared to other options. The process of dermaplaning is similar to shaving, so the blade, along with its sharpness and stability, matters. According to our reviewer, the Dermaflash Luxe Device, an electronic dermaplaner, has a sturdy handle and smooth blade, making it a great option for beginners. "The thickness of the device allows you to get a good grip and feel comfortable while swiping," they add. The tool offers two speeds, too: One for beginners and another for those who are more experienced. Our favorite part about this option is that it comes with a kit that houses everything you'll need— including a cleanser, a moisturizer, four replacement blades, and a charging dock. One thing our tester says they'd change is the price. "I wish it was cheaper and came with more blades," they share. "But, it did the best out of all the tools I've ever used." The bottom line: If you're looking to invest in a quality skincare tool, let it be this device. Type: Electric razor | Replacement Blades: 4 | Features: Charging dock InStyle / Jessica Juliao Best Value: Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor Courtesy View at Sephora ($18) What We Love: You can easily swipe away stubborn patches of dry skin thanks to the razor's super sharp blade.What We Don't Love: To get more replacement blades, you need to re-purchase the entire kit.Sephora knows what they're doing when it comes to beauty tools and this dermaplaning razor is no different. According to one of our testers, the tool's sharp blade made it stand out from the rest. "The blade is very sharp but never irritating, even on dry, super sensitive skin," they share. "I found this extremely effective and easy to use — it left my skin with a smooth, glowing finish without any dry patches in sight."For under $20, you receive a sleek metal razor, three replaceable blades and a plastic case to carry it all, so it's no wonder our reviewer says this tool has excellent value. The one downside is you can't buy refill blades without re-purchasing the entire kit.Type: Manual razor | Replacement Blades: 3 | Features: Carrying case InStyle / Jessica Juliao Best Exfoliating: Tweezerman Facial Razor Courtesy View at Ulta ($16) Also available at Tweezerman, Target and Amazon What We Love: The stainless steel facial razor is easy to sterilize before and after each use. What We Don't Love: The ultra-sharp blade might not be best for beginners. If your main goal is exfoliation, this Tweezerman tool won't disappoint you. The sleek, pro-grade dermaplaning tool shaves away dull, dead skin with each drag across your face. And, even if your skin is sensitive, you can rest assured that this razor won't cause irritation. "I have acne-prone, sensitive skin, and wasn't irritated at all by this razor," our reviewer shares. "It glided across my face and painlessly removed all of the dry, dead skin." The tool and the three replacement blades are made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, making it easy to sanitize between uses. Simply use an alcohol solution on the entire tool to prevent infection and bacteria build up. Something to note: The tester felt that the razor was very sharp and would be best for a more experienced user. But, as long as you use gentle strokes in the direction that your hairs grow and place the cap back on the blade when not in use, beginners should be fine. Type: Manual razor | Replacement Blades: 3 | Features: Protective cap InStyle / Jessica Juliao Best for Eyebrows: Kitsch Eyebrow Razor - Dermaplaner Courtesy View at My Kitsch ($9) Also available at Amazon, ASOS, and Ulta What We Love: This pack of 12 disposable razors is great for shaving unruly brows. What We Don't Love: It's not the sharpest tool on the shelf. If dermaplaning is a regular part of your routine, you might want to consider this option, which comes with a pack of 12 disposable razors. Each is equipped with a stainless steel blade that removes thick hairs with precision, making it ideal for pesky eyebrow hairs. The tester called out that the razor felt a little dull when it came to clearing away dead skin, though. "When dermaplaning my face, the tool got a lot of fuzz and hair off, but I wish the blade provided more exfoliation for my skin," they say. Type: Manual razor | Replacement blades: 12 | Features: Disposable InStyle / Jessica Juliao Best Compact: Skin Camp Dermaplaning Beauty Wand Courtesy View at Skin Camp ($7) Also available at Skin Gym and Target What We Love: Because of its size, this tool is great for travel. What We Don't Love: Additional blades aren't sold separately Consider taking this compact option with you on your next getaway. Not only is it an adorable (and handy!) addition to your travel kit, but it's easy to stow away thanks to its foldable handle. "It's basically designed like a pocket knife, which was a little weird to get used to, but it does fold up nicely," our reviewer admits. This tool is excellent if you're just getting used to dermaplaning, too. "Considering this is my first time using a dermaplaning tool, I was pretty nervous to cut my face," the reviewer shares. "My skin was a little red afterwards, but I had no issues going over some acne scars, which I was worried about." While the razor comes with a blade already attached, plus two replacement blades to swap out, we do wish replacement heads were available for purchase. To get more, you need to re-purchase the whole set. Type: Manual razor | Replacement blades: 2 | Features: Collapsible safety handle InStyle / Jessica Juliao Best For Peach Fuzz: StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool Courtesy View at Amazon ($75) Also available at Stacked Skincare and Sephora What We Love: The scalpel-like instrument eliminates peach fuzz in a few swipes. What We Don't Love: At $75, it's more expensive than most facial razors. Stacked Skincare's beloved Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool is an aluminum manual razor that mimics a professional-grade scalpel. In addition to swiping peach fuzz away with a flick of the wrist, it removes stray hairs in sensitive areas like the upper lip and in between the brows without scratching the skin. Because of its high-quality blade, safety is top of mind. "The tool has a plastic tip at the top of the blade to prevent users from nicking their skin," our reviewer says. "I'm not a first-time dermaplaner, but I appreciate that little built-in safety feature." The set comes with three replacement blades, and when you run out, you can buy refills without having to re-purchase the entire tool. At $75, it's an investment, but our reviewer is convinced the price tag is justified. "It would look beautiful on any vanity, it's easy to use, and it delivers fantastic results," they admit. Needless to say, if you have it in your budget, it's worth the investment. Type: Manual razor | Replacement blades: 3 | Features: Plastic safety tip InStyle / Jessica Juliao Our Testing Process In an effort to achieve silky smooth, glowing skin, many people have enlisted the help of dermaplaning tools to slough away dead skin and peach fuzz. We did our due diligence — by talking to aestheticians and dermatologists, as well as researching products on our own — to hand-select and test 15 of the most compelling dermaplaning tools on the market. Considering the main purpose of a dermaplaning tool is to gently shave away dead skin and hair on the surface of the skin, we curated a group of testers with different skin types. Once assigned, they got to work weeding through initial picks in an effort to narrow down the top tools. In order to do that, our testers rated each tool on a scale of 1 through 5 in two categories: ease of use and overall performance. While a tool's ability to exfoliate the skin and remove unwanted hair was pivotal, whether or not the blade irritated the skin was one of the most important aspects of the test. Once all the reviews were in, we determined the categories for the top facial dermaplaning tools. InStyle / Jessica Juliao What to Keep in Mind Ease of Use At-home dermaplaning tools are popular beauty buys because they make otherwise expensive in-office treatments more accessible. However, if tools aren't easy to use, the results can vary from nicks and cuts to breakouts and irritation. With that in mind, you should take blade sharpness, handle manageability, and instructions into consideration. Replacement Blades Dermaplaning tools are designed to deliver pro-grade results in the comfort of your own home. Of course, they have to work and deliver on their skin-smoothing, glow-inducing promises. None of that is possible, though, when blades are dull or harbor bacteria. When you're shopping for a dermaplaning tool, keep in mind that you'll need replacement blades. According to celebrity aesthetician Taylor Worden, dermaplaning blades should never be reused. "You should look for one-time blades if you can, and never use more than one blade per face," she adds. Skin Condition Before swiping a dermaplaning razor across your face, you should consider the state of your skin. Joshua Ross, celebrity aesthetician and founder of SkinLab, tells InStyle that if you have any active breakouts or open wounds on your face, you may want to skip dermaplaning for the time being. "Those with active acne might want to avoid dermaplaning as it can spread bacteria from opening the comedones improperly," he says. Michelle Henry, M.D. a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetics Surgery of Manhattan, agrees. "Although dermaplaning is safe for all skin types, those with sensitive, reactive, and acne-prone skin may have a negative response to the procedure," she says. Your Questions, Answered What is dermaplaning? Dermaplaning is the process of dragging a tool with a sharp blade, similar to a razor or scalpel, across your face to remove peach fuzz, stray hairs, dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin. "Doing so exfoliates the skin and allows for better penetration of skin care products," Worden explains. According to Dr. Henry, dermaplaning can promote the growth of new skin cells, too. How often can you use a dermaplaning tool? Worden and Ross agree that you can use a dermaplaning tool every three to six weeks. "It depends mostly on your skin and how fast your hair grows," Worden adds. How can you care for the skin before and after dermaplaning? The best way to prepare your skin for dermaplaning is to properly cleanse your face and remove all makeup. "When using a dermaplaning tool, no skincare products should be present on the face," Dr. Henry says. After the procedure, you can apply moisturizer to ease some of the redness and reduce the risk of irritation. "Be sure to avoid immediate sun exposure or extreme heat following dermaplaning to avoid irritation," she warns. What is InStyle Picks? Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it's really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit