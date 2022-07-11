The 6 Best At-Home Dermaplaning Tools for Smooth, Fuzz-Free Skin

Keep reading for the full list of the best dermaplaning tools, according to InStyle testers.

After rigorously testing 15 of the most highly-rated razors — keeping comfort and performance top of mind — we determined the six best dermaplaning tools. In the end, the Dermaflash Luxe Device reigned supreme thanks to its sturdy yet sleek handle, smooth swipe, and high scores in all of the aforementioned categories.

Safe, at-home dermaplaning devices have become increasingly popular, but with so many options available it can be difficult to figure out which ones are actually worth your money. So, we made it our mission to find the best dermaplaning tools of 2022. We recruited a handful of reviewers who researched and tested the most popular dermaplaning tools to determine which ones are worthy of earning a spot in your medicine cabinet.

Traditionally performed by skin pros, like aestheticians and dermatologists, dermaplaning is the process of carefully swiping a sharp metal edge (like a razor) across the surface of your skin. Doing so exfoliates by gently scraping away dead skin cells and peach fuzz to reveal a smooth, flawless canvas for skincare and makeup.

Unwanted facial hair and rough, dead skin can get in the way of your hopes and dreams for baby-soft skin. When it comes to getting rid of said hair, there are plenty of routes you could take, ranging from waxing to laser hair removal . The same goes for your skin — the options for exfoliation are seemingly endless, especially when you consider all of the peels and scrubs available. While each treatment has its own time and place, there is one method that offers the best of both worlds: dermaplaning .

Best Overall: Dermaflash Luxe Device Courtesy View at Amazon ($199) Also available at Ulta, Dermaflash, and Nordstrom What We Love: The sturdy handle ensures smooth, controlled swipes, even on hard-to-reach areas. What We Don't Love: This device is an investment compared to other options. The process of dermaplaning is similar to shaving, so the blade, along with its sharpness and stability, matters. According to our reviewer, the Dermaflash Luxe Device, an electronic dermaplaner, has a sturdy handle and smooth blade, making it a great option for beginners. "The thickness of the device allows you to get a good grip and feel comfortable while swiping," they add. The tool offers two speeds, too: One for beginners and another for those who are more experienced. Our favorite part about this option is that it comes with a kit that houses everything you'll need— including a cleanser, a moisturizer, four replacement blades, and a charging dock. One thing our tester says they'd change is the price. "I wish it was cheaper and came with more blades," they share. "But, it did the best out of all the tools I've ever used." The bottom line: If you're looking to invest in a quality skincare tool, let it be this device. Type: Electric razor | Replacement Blades: 4 | Features: Charging dock InStyle / Jessica Juliao

Best Value: Sephora Collection Metal Facial Razor Courtesy View at Sephora ($18) What We Love: You can easily swipe away stubborn patches of dry skin thanks to the razor's super sharp blade. What We Don't Love: To get more replacement blades, you need to re-purchase the entire kit. Sephora knows what they're doing when it comes to beauty tools and this dermaplaning razor is no different. According to one of our testers, the tool's sharp blade made it stand out from the rest. "The blade is very sharp but never irritating, even on dry, super sensitive skin," they share. "I found this extremely effective and easy to use — it left my skin with a smooth, glowing finish without any dry patches in sight." For under $20, you receive a sleek metal razor, three replaceable blades and a plastic case to carry it all, so it's no wonder our reviewer says this tool has excellent value. The one downside is you can't buy refill blades without re-purchasing the entire kit. Type: Manual razor | Replacement Blades: 3 | Features: Carrying case InStyle / Jessica Juliao

Best Exfoliating: Tweezerman Facial Razor Courtesy View at Ulta ($16) Also available at Tweezerman, Target and Amazon What We Love: The stainless steel facial razor is easy to sterilize before and after each use. What We Don't Love: The ultra-sharp blade might not be best for beginners. If your main goal is exfoliation, this Tweezerman tool won't disappoint you. The sleek, pro-grade dermaplaning tool shaves away dull, dead skin with each drag across your face. And, even if your skin is sensitive, you can rest assured that this razor won't cause irritation. "I have acne-prone, sensitive skin, and wasn't irritated at all by this razor," our reviewer shares. "It glided across my face and painlessly removed all of the dry, dead skin." The tool and the three replacement blades are made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, making it easy to sanitize between uses. Simply use an alcohol solution on the entire tool to prevent infection and bacteria build up. Something to note: The tester felt that the razor was very sharp and would be best for a more experienced user. But, as long as you use gentle strokes in the direction that your hairs grow and place the cap back on the blade when not in use, beginners should be fine. Type: Manual razor | Replacement Blades: 3 | Features: Protective cap InStyle / Jessica Juliao

Best for Eyebrows: Kitsch Eyebrow Razor - Dermaplaner Courtesy View at My Kitsch ($9) Also available at Amazon, ASOS, and Ulta What We Love: This pack of 12 disposable razors is great for shaving unruly brows. What We Don't Love: It's not the sharpest tool on the shelf. If dermaplaning is a regular part of your routine, you might want to consider this option, which comes with a pack of 12 disposable razors. Each is equipped with a stainless steel blade that removes thick hairs with precision, making it ideal for pesky eyebrow hairs. The tester called out that the razor felt a little dull when it came to clearing away dead skin, though. "When dermaplaning my face, the tool got a lot of fuzz and hair off, but I wish the blade provided more exfoliation for my skin," they say. Type: Manual razor | Replacement blades: 12 | Features: Disposable InStyle / Jessica Juliao

Best Compact: Skin Camp Dermaplaning Beauty Wand Courtesy View at Skin Camp ($7) Also available at Skin Gym and Target What We Love: Because of its size, this tool is great for travel. What We Don't Love: Additional blades aren't sold separately Consider taking this compact option with you on your next getaway. Not only is it an adorable (and handy!) addition to your travel kit, but it's easy to stow away thanks to its foldable handle. "It's basically designed like a pocket knife, which was a little weird to get used to, but it does fold up nicely," our reviewer admits. This tool is excellent if you're just getting used to dermaplaning, too. "Considering this is my first time using a dermaplaning tool, I was pretty nervous to cut my face," the reviewer shares. "My skin was a little red afterwards, but I had no issues going over some acne scars, which I was worried about." While the razor comes with a blade already attached, plus two replacement blades to swap out, we do wish replacement heads were available for purchase. To get more, you need to re-purchase the whole set. Type: Manual razor | Replacement blades: 2 | Features: Collapsible safety handle InStyle / Jessica Juliao