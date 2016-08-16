The Best Daytime Moisturizers

"This formula has captured the hearts of dermatologists," says Dr. David Bank of this winning formula. Solana Beach Calif.-based dermatologist Melanie Palm's prescription for acne patients isn't complete without a notice to use this SPF cream every day. It contains a whopping SPF 46 yet feels light enough to use on the daily. " The name ultra clear says it all, it contains such lightweight particles so it goes on very easily, says Boston dermatologist Dr. Emmy Graber.

The oil-free formula (available in a tinted and untinted version) won't clog your pores or bring on a breakout, she says. "The active ingredient, zinc oxide is anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial so that can help with inflammation," says Bank. And a boost of niacinamide also helps take down inflammation and ward off dark spots (which can follow bouts of inflammation). Don't think all that anti-blemish insurance comes at the cost of serious sun protection: Once blended in, the micronized zinc leaves no cast. " It's invisible even on the darkest skin and yet it has 9% zinc- that’s unbelievable! Even witht hat much protection, you get none of that ashy cast- even on dark skin," says Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, who has used it on her own chestnut skin.