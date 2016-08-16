The Best Daytime Moisturizers

Musicians have the Grammies and actors have the Oscars. For beauty products, earning a spot in InStyle’s coveted beauty awards is the industry pinnacle. With over 100 winners in 2016, these contenders are carefully chosen and vetted by the industry’s top experts—dermatologists, hair stylists, makeup artists, and manicurists. With a process that takes over six months, we begin sending out super detailed (and long!) surveys in October and then tally up the results. As our beauty closet begins to fill up, we interview our pros to find out why they really love these products and why they deserve some real estate in your makeup bag. Healthy skin is hydrated skin. Applying an effective moisturizer every morning is one skincare step that can't be skipped if you want to put your best complexion forward. However, not all moisturizers are created equal and some can be too greasy or thick to apply before putting on makeup. According to our pro panel, these three datyime moisturizers are better than the rest.