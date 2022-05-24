The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin

Best Overall: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

Also available at Amazon and Ulta

What We Like: This cream tackles an array of skin concerns and helps to calm the skin.

What We Don't Like: It may not be moisturizing enough for really dry skin.

Is there anything this anti-aging moisturizer can't do? If the ingredient list is any indication, that answer is a hard no. With collagen, peptides, and niacinamide in the formula, First Aid Beauty's rich cream tackles loss of firmness, wrinkles, fine lines, uneven tone, and texture. It also has colloidal oatmeal to help calm any irritation, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. Reviewers love how it feels as light as whipped butter. Heavenly.

Good For: All Skin Types, Especially Sensitive | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes