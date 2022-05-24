The 8 Best Collagen Creams for Plump, Dewy Skin
Collagen is having a moment. In case you've somehow missed the influencers, celebrities, and wellness brands raving about adding collagen powders to their smoothies or taking a supplement, the ingredient is praised for minimizing the signs of aging like wrinkles and loss of elasticity as well as promoting healthier hair.
Naturally, collagen has made its way into skincare products, namely rich moisturizers. And while the research is still unclear if collagen applied topically can fully penetrate the skin and offer all the benefits it promises (more on that below), the TDLR: it doesn't hurt to use a moisturizer that boasts collagen and other hydrating ingredients. After consulting dermatologists, we compiled a list of collagen creams that offer other beneficial ingredients to protect your skin from aging and leave it plump and hydrated. With its blend of collagen, peptides, niacinamide, and soothing oatmeal, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream won our top spot as an all around amazing moisturizer.
Keep scrolling for the best collagen creams that offer real results.
Our Picks
- Best Overall: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream
- Best Value: L'Oréal Collagen Moisture Filler
- Best Splurge: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer
- Best Brightening: Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Deep Cream
- Best Firming: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Cream
- Best for Oily Skin: Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer
- Best Vegan: Algenist GENIUS Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream
Best Overall: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream
Also available at Amazon and Ulta
What We Like: This cream tackles an array of skin concerns and helps to calm the skin.
What We Don't Like: It may not be moisturizing enough for really dry skin.
Is there anything this anti-aging moisturizer can't do? If the ingredient list is any indication, that answer is a hard no. With collagen, peptides, and niacinamide in the formula, First Aid Beauty's rich cream tackles loss of firmness, wrinkles, fine lines, uneven tone, and texture. It also has colloidal oatmeal to help calm any irritation, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. Reviewers love how it feels as light as whipped butter. Heavenly.
Good For: All Skin Types, Especially Sensitive | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes
Best Value: L'Oréal Collagen Moisture Filler
Also available at Walmart and Target
What We Like: With collagen and shea butter, this cream is a steal.
What We Don't Like: It can feel a little heavy on oily skin.
Fragrance-free and tested on sensitive skin, this drugstore moisturizer is a great, affordable pick. In addition to collagen, it also packs shea butter for ultra hydration. Yet it still feels lightweight and quickly absorbs into your skin, so you can apply it both in the morning before makeup and at night. Coming in two sizes, you can easily test the smaller version first, before committing to a larger jar.
Good For: Dry Skin | Size: 1.7-3.4 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes
Best Splurge: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Also available at Nordstrom and Dermstore
What We Like: The luxe list of ingredients makes your skin look radiant.
What We Don't Like: Some find the floral scent to be too strong.
When Kate Hudson swears by a moisturizer before gracing the red carpet, you know it's good. This pro-collagen cream has won the hearts of celebrities and editors alike with its ability to make the skin firmer and more radiant. Thanks to the hero ingredient padina pavonica, this marine collagen-infused cream minimizes wrinkles and dehydration as well. The gel texture is super light yet moisturizing. While it's a day cream, many find it rich enough to apply at night as well. The plant ingredients do give it a light floral scent, which may not be your cup of tea if you are sensitive to scents.
Good For: All Skin Types | Size: 1-1.6 oz | Fragrance Free: No
Best for Sensitive Skin: Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24 Moisturizer
Also available at Target
What We Like: This drugstore favorite offers the benefits of collagen in a gentle formula.
What We Don't Like: It can leave a white cast if you apply too much.
This supercharged version of the classic drugstore moisturizer features collagen peptide and niacinamide to firm and boost hydration. It's lightweight and absorbs quickly, while still offering 24 hours of hydration. Reviewers say it's as good as more expensive formulas, leaving their skin plumped and glowing. Plus, it's fragrance-free, making it great for those sensitive to fragrance.
Good For: Sensitive Skin | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes
Best Brightening: Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Deep Cream
Also available at Amazon and Nordstrom
What We Like: This cream boosts collagen and fades dark spots with Vitamin C.
What We Don't Like: It can feel a little heavy, so it might be better for drier skin.
Add vitamin C to a rich, collagen-boosting moisturizer and you have yourself a winning anti-aging combo. This Dr. Dennis Gross cream brightens and reduces dark spots while simultaneously targeting texture and dehydration. Vitamin C also helps to boost your skin's collagen production, so consider this cream a double whammy in that area. Squalane and a blend of plant oils offer deep hydration while niacinamide restores your skin moisture barrier and fends off future damage from the environment. If there's anyone that knows how to stop the signs of aging, it's Dr. Dennis Gross.
Good For: Dull Skin and Dark Spots | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: No
Best Firming: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Cream
Also available at Target
What We Like: This formula lifts your skin in a matter of weeks.
What We Don't Like: Glycolic acid can irritate sensitive skin.
Powered by micro-peptides, Neutrogena's firming, smoothing cream plumps skin and minimizes wrinkles and fine lines in no time—two weeks to be exact, according to the brand. After four months, your skin should feel firmer and lifted in the cheekbones and jawline. While some collagen molecules are too large to be absorbed by the skin, the small size of the peptides is supposed to help. The cream also contains glycolic acid, which promotes cell turnover but can cause irritation and make your skin more sensitive to the sun, so be sure to apply sunscreen afterwards.
Good For: Mature Skin | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes
Best for Oily Skin: Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Collagen Moisturizer
Also available at Amazon and Ulta
What We Like: This formula combines seven forms of collagen for weightless moisture.
What We Don't Like: It may not be moisturizing enough for dry skin.
Peter Thomas Roth's moisturizing base of hyaluronic acid and squalane is infused with seven different forms of collagen to target visible signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and loss of elasticity. Hyaluronic acid and squalane seamlessly work together to moisturize the skin without clogging pores. "While hyaluronic acid pulls in water to hydrate the cells, the squalane serves more to build the moisture barrier and keep the hydration in the skin, as opposed to evaporating," triple board certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, MD once told InStyle. Reviewers say the formula's gel-like texture is very lightweight, so it's ideal for those who don't need a heavy cream.
Good For: Combination to Oily Skin | Size: 1.7 oz | Fragrance Free: Yes
Best Vegan: Algenist GENIUS Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream
Also available at Amazon
What We Like: This formula offers the benefits of collagen in a vegan form.
What We Don't Like: We wish it was fragrance-free.
Collagen tends to be derived from animals, so this vegan formula is a great alternative for those looking to reap the benefits of collagen while avoiding animal-derived products. The formula's hero ingredient is vegan collagen, with Algenist's patented anti-aging alguronic acid and radiance-boosting microalgae oil playing supporting roles. Your skin will look more youthful all around as the blend brightens, firms, and smooths fine lines and wrinkles.
Good For: All Skin Types | Size: 1-2 oz | Fragrance Free: No
What to Keep in Mind
Other Collagen Boosting Ingredients
The key to boosting your skin's collagen production is not as simple as slathering collagen peptides on top. Board-certified dermatologist Marissa Garshick, M.D. says vitamin C and retinol are two ingredients effective at boosting collagen as well as using SPF everyday. Many collagen creams combine collagen peptides with these other active ingredients for the ultimate collagen-boosting concoction.
Hydrating Ingredients
If you hope to achieve bright and plump skin with a collagen cream, look for additional ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide that are known for their hydrating and brightening abilities.
Your Questions, Answered
What is collagen?
"Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body often referred to as a building block, especially in the skin," says Dr. Garshick. "Collagen serves as a structural protein in the dermis (middle layer) of the skin, and helps to provide structural support, keeping the skin firm and tight."
As we age, we naturally lose collagen, which can result in textural changes, loss of elasticity and firmness, along with fine lines and wrinkles.
Do collagen creams work?
Collagen has a large molecular size, which can make it difficult to penetrate past the skin barrier. That being said, innovations in formulas can make the surface of the skin appear plumper. Some formulas also include the use of collagen peptides, which can penetrate the skin deeper as well as other collagen-supporting ingredients—like vitamin C and retinol.
"It [a collagen cream] still may result in changes on the skin - it can have a plumping effect on the surface of the skin, making the skin appear smoother and healthier," says Dr. Garshick. "Some products contain hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen peptides, which are smaller proteins that may be incorporated into topical creams to strengthen the skin and boost collagen and penetrate more easily than the larger collagen molecule."
What else can I do to boost my skin's collagen?
Dr. Garshick notes that incorporating vitamin C and/or retinoids in your skincare routine, along with wearing sunscreen every day are two ways to boost collagen production. In office procedures, including laser resurfacing, microneedling (with or without PRP or radiofrequency), and chemical peels, are next level treatments that can also help to boost collagen production.