10 Cleansing Oils That Remove EVERYTHING

It might seem counteractive to cleanse your face with oil, but despite what popular skincare myths might have told you to believe, oil-based cleansers won’t make your face greasier or cause you to breakout.

In fact, cleansing oils melt off stubborn waterproof makeup, dirt, and other major pore-clogging impurities in a few sweeps followed by a quick rinse. Cut with nourishing and soothing ingredients like olive oil, camellia, and argan oil, these water-soluble formulas will leave your skin clean and smooth without stripping your skin of its essential natural oils.

From Juice Beauty’s green fruit stem cell-infused cleanser to Japanese brand DHC’s cult-favorite bottle, we’ve rounded up our favorite cleansing oils to use to wipe away the day.

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil 

Tatcha $48 SHOP NOW
Biossance Squalene + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil 

Biossance $30 SHOP NOW
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cleansing Oil 

Juice Beauty $32 SHOP NOW
Caudalie Make-Up Removing Cleansing Oil 

Caudalie $28 SHOP NOW
Boscia Makup-Breakup Cool Cleansing Oil 

Boscia $32 SHOP NOW
No7 Beautiful Skin Cleansing Oil, Normal/Dry

No7 $12 SHOP NOW
Neutrogena Ultra Light Cleansing Oil 

Neutrogena $9 SHOP NOW
Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil with Coconut & Argan Oil 

Burt's Bees $16 SHOP NOW
Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil 

Bobbi Brown $46 SHOP NOW
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil 

DHC $28 SHOP NOW

