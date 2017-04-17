10 Cleansing Oils That Remove EVERYTHING

It might seem counteractive to cleanse your face with oil, but despite what popular skincare myths might have told you to believe, oil-based cleansers won’t make your face greasier or cause you to breakout.

In fact, cleansing oils melt off stubborn waterproof makeup, dirt, and other major pore-clogging impurities in a few sweeps followed by a quick rinse. Cut with nourishing and soothing ingredients like olive oil, camellia, and argan oil, these water-soluble formulas will leave your skin clean and smooth without stripping your skin of its essential natural oils.

From Juice Beauty’s green fruit stem cell-infused cleanser to Japanese brand DHC’s cult-favorite bottle, we’ve rounded up our favorite cleansing oils to use to wipe away the day.

