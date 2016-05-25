7 Cleansing Masks to Add to Your Routine Stat

Erin Lukas
May 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Your daily cleanser may be getting the job done, but just like our closets and homes, our skin also benefits from a deep clean every once and while. Cleansing masks reach deep down into skin to rid it of pore-clogging impurities like dirt and oil which often lead to breakouts and uneven complexions. Even better: These masks may be clay-based which can be drying, but their formulas are all infused with skin-conditioning ingredients like cocoa butter, aloe vera, and essential oils so skin feels smooth and never tight once they’re rinsed away. Think of the following seven masks as the skin care edition of your spring cleaning. 

Origins By All Greens Foaming Deep Cleansing Mask 

This is a selfie-worthy mask that combines the benefits of your favorite cleanser. Apply a layer of the liquid to your face and relax and let it foam before washing it off. Its formula includes clay to draw out deep impurities from the skin, while a superfood trio of green tea, spinach, and spirulina gently cleanses skin without leaving it parched. 

Tata Harper Purifying Mask 

Leave Tata Harper’s all-natural mask on for 20-30 minutes to treat your skin to a complete detox. Powered by probiotics, it will sop up excess oil, treat breakouts, and minimize pores. The result: your complexion has never looked better.

Kiehl's Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque

Reset congested skin with Kiehl's purifying masque. Amazonian clay removes dirt and oil which can clog pores and lead to breakouts and an uneven complexion. There's no pause in skin's hydration thanks to the mask's balance of oatmeal and aloe vera. 

Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm

No time to mask? No problem. Rather than sitting and letting a mask sink in, this balm gives skin an instant deep clean. Massage it onto skin and watch it turn milky as it wipes away makeup, pore-glogging dirt and oil, and moisturizes with a blend of essential oils, cocoa butter, and mimosa flower wax. On days when do you have time to spare, leave the balm on for 20 minutes to for extra plump and dewy skin. 

Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 

A team of Hungarian mud and French clay work together in this mask to lift dirt and oil from clogged pores. While this mask is mighty, it's gentle so it won't strip your skin. 

Estelle & Thild BioCleanse Deep Cleansing Detox Mask

This Bentonite clay and Black Elderflower-based mask not only cleanses pores, it also firms and calm redness. Best of all? It only takes five minutes to see results.  

Charlotte Tilbury Multi-Miracle Glow Cleanser Mask & Balm 

A lot of cleansing masks can be drying, but Charlotte Tilbury's leaves skin squeaky clean and hydrated courtesy of an ingenious addition of multi-tasking serum enriched with vitamins A,C,and E, and rosehip oil in its formula. 

