7 Cleansing Masks to Add to Your Routine Stat

Your daily cleanser may be getting the job done, but just like our closets and homes, our skin also benefits from a deep clean every once and while. Cleansing masks reach deep down into skin to rid it of pore-clogging impurities like dirt and oil which often lead to breakouts and uneven complexions. Even better: These masks may be clay-based which can be drying, but their formulas are all infused with skin-conditioning ingredients like cocoa butter, aloe vera, and essential oils so skin feels smooth and never tight once they’re rinsed away. Think of the following seven masks as the skin care edition of your spring cleaning.