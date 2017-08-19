This Cleanser Is Like a Vacuum for Your Clogged Pores

I don’t know if the pores on my nose have never not been clogged for more than 24 hours. After a pore strip or a facial, things are in the clear, but I’ll look in the mirror the next night and it’s like my pores are acting like they got free mimosa refills at brunch—all the oily gunk is magically back, like it was never gone in the first place.

I’ve accepted this fate because these blackheads never turn into whiteheads, and I figured things could be a whole lot worse. But every once in a while, I’ll put my faith in a new product claiming to clear out these suckers. Enter Kate Somerville’s EradiKate Daily Cleanser Acne Treatment. It’s a cream to (subtle) foaming face wash that’s powered by 3% sulfur, an ingredient that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and has proven effective at clearing out pores. Bonus: It’s millennial pink in color.

Courtesy $38 SHOP NOW Kate Somerville

Because I have fairly sensitive skin everywhere but my T-zone (sounds unbelievable, but trust), I took a dime-size dollop of the cleanser and only applied to my chin, my dose, and in-between my eyebrows—areas that I often struggle with clogged pores.

The directions noted to massage in for about 30 seconds and then to rinse and pat dry. The brand recommends using it twice daily, but I only fully cleanse once a day. After about a week of only using it at night, I drastically noticed a difference the way my pores looked—AKA, they were way less clogged—and it’s only gotten better since using it for about three more weeks.

I never experienced any dry patches, which can be so hard to cover up with concealer, and the brand actually recommends only using once a day to prevent dryness from forming.

I don’t notice nearly as much gray stuff in my pores (gross, but let’s just talk openly, OK?) and because of that, they looked smaller. And my chin? It’s an area I’m prone to pimples, but even those were popping up less.

You can pick up this vacuum of a cleanser for $38 at Sephora.com