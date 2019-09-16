8 Butt Masks You Didn't Know You Needed (But You Do)

You're all set when it comes to masks, treatments, cleansers and creams for your face, right? But what about butt masks? That's a relatively new beauty category you're going to want to get in on, asap.

And here's why: Butt-area skin is prone to irritation, pimples and dry skin. But unlike your face, your tush is not getting the benefits of fresh air and sunlight every day (in most cases — but you do you if it is). There are a number of butt masks and creams for you to consider, including sheet masks, exfoliants and acne-clearing lotions that will get your booty looking better than ever. Take a seat, and scroll through the best beauty you can buy for your butt.

