8 Butt Masks You Didn't Know You Needed (But You Do)
You're all set when it comes to masks, treatments, cleansers and creams for your face, right? But what about butt masks? That's a relatively new beauty category you're going to want to get in on, asap.
And here's why: Butt-area skin is prone to irritation, pimples and dry skin. But unlike your face, your tush is not getting the benefits of fresh air and sunlight every day (in most cases — but you do you if it is). There are a number of butt masks and creams for you to consider, including sheet masks, exfoliants and acne-clearing lotions that will get your booty looking better than ever. Take a seat, and scroll through the best beauty you can buy for your butt.
BAWDY Love it Butt Sheet Mask Plumping + Firming
Formulated with vitamins C and B3 to help brighten and revive skin, witch hazel to soothe, and papaya to firm, this mask is a clear winner for getting your booty in tip-top shape.
Peach & Lily Chubby Cheeks Lift + Plump
Take 20 minutes to fight lines and sagging with this collagen-boosting mask made with ginseng, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and omega-3,-6, and -9 fatty acids.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Don't have time for a mask? Slap on this body cream made with guaraná — a caffeinated plant — to tighten and smooth the look of your skin.
Yes To Detoxified + Acne Free Booty-Ful Paper Mask
Score this heart-shaped paper mask and give your booty a dose of charcoal, tomatoes and salicylic acid that help detoxify and fight acne in 10 minutes flat.
B-Tight Anti Cellulite Booty Mask
A butt mask that reduces the appearance of cellulite, tightens skin and improves skin elasticity? Yes, please!
Nannette de Gaspe Uplift Revealed Tush
OK, so it's a tad pricey. But this five-week treatment packs plumping and lifting active ingredients, like marine collagen, argan oil, chlorella and garcinia mangostana peel extract that's tough to pass up.
Massk Butt and Body Acne Charcoal Clay Mask
Aloe vera, charcoal and vitamin C combine in this mask to detoxify, exfoliate and brighten skin.
Brilliant Booty Kit
Prep skin with the ExfoliMATE Magic Body exfoliating cloth and then follow up with the Butt Acne Clearing Lotion, designed to soften skin and nix butt acne.