The Best Bug Sprays to Protect You from Zika this Summer 

Insect bites are always the bane of the summer season. This year, with the spread of the Zika Virus—which can cause serious birth defects in newborns, and is predominantly spread through mosquitoes—there’s an even better reason to make sure you don’t forget your bug spray at home so your travel plans go bug bite free. While layering on the insect repellent probably seems like it would be adequate defense against mosquitoes and the like, not all sprays are created equal. Luckily, Consumer Reports did the trial-and-error for us all by researching and comprising a list of the top performing insect repellents that will protect you against bug bites this summer. The bad news, according to the publication’s study, natural plant-based formulas didn’t fare so well with keeping bugs at bay. Out of the 16 brands tested, the following six are the most effective in fighting off mosquitoes.