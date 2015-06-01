Come summer, nothing makes us feel quite as confident as glowing, radiant skin. But the truth is, we don’t always have the time (or energy) to spend on the perfect faux tan. That’s why we tested the latest and greatest bronzing techniques and found ones that will accommodate any busy schedule, whether you have a week to prep for a special occasion or just a few minutes to fake a sunny getaway (yes, it’s possible).

From a timed self-tanner that promises sun-kissed results in just one hour, to a genius face mask that will get you J.Lo’s golden complexion overnight, click through our gallery to find out which method will best suit your needs.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: How to Get a Sexy Summer Glow If You Have a Week, or Just 5 Minutes