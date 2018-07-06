The 8 Best Body Serums for Every Skincare Struggle

Your 12-step skincare regimen may stop at your chin (or neck, if you're really being preventive), and that's fine. You don't have to be quite so intense about the skin on the rest of your body—but there is one step you could be borrowing for the shoulders and down: serum. 

That's right, we're putting serum all over these days, and you don't have to waste the precious drops of your Vintner's Daughter or Good Genes. There are body-specific formulas that have similarly highly concentrated ingredients, but they're made to target the skincare struggles that can hit anywhere—we're talking dullness, dryness, the usual suspects. Lightweight and quick-absorbing, body serums are meant to be applied on clean skin before a moisturizing lotion.

If you are willing to spend a few extra minutes on your skincare routine, we've rounded up the eight best body serums for the most common skin struggles. 

 Clé de Peau Beauté Concentrated Brightening Body Serum 

Infused with platinum golden silk and tranexamic acid, this serum balances uneven skin tone—especially yellowness and dark spots on the neck area. A mix of gambir and chai hu extracts, vitamin E, and angelica acutioloba extract help further brighten skin, plus cherry leaf extract provides antioxidant protection. Use it on towel-dried skin once you're out of the shower to get the most out of its benefits.  

Kahina Giving Beauty Body Serum Fez 

With an effective blend of soothing essential oils, Kahina's serum calms red, irritated skin and your mind. Bonus: Apply it to your pulse points to wear soft orange blossom and ylang ylang scent as a fragrance. 

Ren Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum

Exfoliating is kind of like going to the dentist: You're supposed to do it regularly, but it can still be scary every single time. With lactic acid as this serum's chemical exfoliant, it gently gets rid of dead skin without any scrubbing. Instead of dealing with redness and irritation, skin's overall texture and tone will be more even and smooth. 

Clarins Body Renew-Plus Body Serum 

With the help of moisturizing plant extracts, Clarins' serum will restore skin's smoothness and firmness. Water lily extract helps get rid of dry skin, while cashew seed oil and hibiscus flower extract prevents wrinkles. 

Vaseline Intensive Care Radiance Restore Healing Serum 

If you find yourself constantly reapplying lotion, it's because the one you're using is just temporarily relieving skin instead of healing it. Vaseline's serum is formulated with three highly-concentrated ingredients that heal skin. PPAR activators pentrate the skin to replenish lipids and activate the skin's renewal cycle, elastomers provide that smooth feeling, and Vaseline jelly forms a protective barrier that seals moisture in. 

Vichy Ideal Body Serum-Milk 

It's a myth that putting a serum on your entire body is an expensive dry cleaning bill waiting to happen. Sure, a lot of serums whether they're for your face or body can be greasy, but there are exceptions like Vichy's serum-milk. It has a creamy texture but its ingredients are just as potent as what you'd find in any other serum. Powered by humectants and 10 essential oils, it deeply hydrates extremely dry skin.

Tracie Martyn Resculpting Neck and Body Serum 

Wrinkles and stretch marks are more common than you think. How so? Pretty much everyone has them. On the other hand, there's nothing wrong with wanting to minimize their appearance, too. That's where Tracie Martyn's serum can help. It's formulated with a blend of amino acids and peptides that lift, firm, and tighten skin, along with light-diffusing minerals that hydrate fine lines, wrinkles, and stretch marks so they're less visible. 

111Skin Cryo Energising Body Serum

Designed to dupe the effects that cryotherapy (extreme cold) has on your skin, this lightweight serum quickly absorbs into skin so that it appears refreshed, firmer, and thanks to vitamin C, brighter.  

