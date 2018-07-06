The 8 Best Body Serums for Every Skincare Struggle

Your 12-step skincare regimen may stop at your chin (or neck, if you're really being preventive), and that's fine. You don't have to be quite so intense about the skin on the rest of your body—but there is one step you could be borrowing for the shoulders and down: serum.

That's right, we're putting serum all over these days, and you don't have to waste the precious drops of your Vintner's Daughter or Good Genes. There are body-specific formulas that have similarly highly concentrated ingredients, but they're made to target the skincare struggles that can hit anywhere—we're talking dullness, dryness, the usual suspects. Lightweight and quick-absorbing, body serums are meant to be applied on clean skin before a moisturizing lotion.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you are willing to spend a few extra minutes on your skincare routine, we've rounded up the eight best body serums for the most common skin struggles.

VIDEO: One of These $3 Lip Balms Sells Every Second Across the World