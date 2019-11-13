The Best Products to Have in an Anti-Aging Skincare Routine 

Much like doing your taxes, aging is an unavoidable part of life. Developing laugh lines around your mouth or wrinkles on your forehead are completely and utterly natural, so there's nothing wrong if you don't want to prevent or minimize signs of aging.

RELATED: Every Question You've Ever Had About Retinol, Answered

However, for anyone whose skincare routine is zeroed in on anti-aging, there's a right and wrong way to do it. Dr. Morgan Rabach, a board certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical in New York City tells InStyle that she often comes across two common mistakes when people are looking to turn back the hands of time: "One is people making the effort to use anti-aging creams, but picking brands based on cute packaging instead of quality of ingredients," she says. "The second common mistake is having a routine that's overly complicated to the point where doing it is overwhelming so it becomes a chore. Or it contains a product that irritates you, but since you can’t isolate which one it is, you wind up using nothing at all."

The good news is that Dr. Rabach knows how to get this routine right. That's why we turned to her for insight on what types of products you should use if anti-aging is your main concern. Keep reading find out what she recommends.

VIDEO: When You Apply Sunscreen in Your Skincare Routine Actually Matters A Lot