The Best Anti-Aging Serums for Every Skin Type

Sure, an anti-aging cream may get the job done, but why skim the surface when you can target signs of aging at a deeper level with a serum? These skin care products are traditionally applied following cleansing and before moisturizing, and since serums contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, they’re MVPs when it comes to targeting specific issues like fine lines, wrinkles, and laxity.

Because serums are lighter weight than rich creams, their powerful ingredients are better able to penetrate deeper into the skin. Whether your complexion is dry, oily, or sensitive, there’s an anti-aging option for you. Read on to discover our favorite picks for every skin type.