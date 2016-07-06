The Best Anti-Aging Serums for Every Skin Type

Sure, an anti-aging cream may get the job done, but why skim the surface when you can target signs of aging at a deeper level with a serum? These skin care products are traditionally applied following cleansing and before moisturizing, and since serums contain a higher concentration of active ingredients, they’re MVPs when it comes to targeting specific issues like fine lines, wrinkles, and laxity.

Because serums are lighter weight than rich creams, their powerful ingredients are better able to penetrate deeper into the skin. Whether your complexion is dry, oily, or sensitive, there’s an anti-aging option for you. Read on to discover our favorite picks for every skin type.

Combination Skin 

If your skin can't make up its mind whether it wants to be oily or not, opt for a serum that elevates collagen production to improve firmness and the appearance of wrinkles, but is also packed with hydrating ingredients like tea extract and sodium hyaluronate to keep dry spots in check. 

 

Ole Henrikson Truth Serum Vitamin C Collagen Booster. 

Dry Skin 

Although this serum contains anti-aging ingredient retinol, which can be extra drying, its fruit oil base soothes while delivering the moisture dry skin craves. 

 

Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil. 

Normal Skin 

No obvious complexion issues? Keep your lucky streak going by choosing a serum that has all of the anti-aging benefits you're after as well as hydrating ingredients to keep skin balanced. 

No7 Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum. 

Sensitive Skin 

In order to prevent irritation, stick with serums that are packed with gentle, natural anti-aging ingredients, like Tata Harper's herb-infused formula that encourages regular skin cell turnover to prevent wrinkles and loss of firmness.  

 

Tata Harper Rejuvinating Serum. 

Oily Skin 

Talk about a workhorse: Sop up unwanted oil and prevent future breakouts all while diminishing lines and wrinkles with a few drops of Clinique's serum. If you're oily, look for an anti-aging serum formula that also contains an acne-fighting ingredient like salicylic acid which will treat pimples caused by your complexion's oil buildup. 

 

Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum 

