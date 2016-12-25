These Anti-Aging Serums Will Make Your Skin Look Smoother than Facetune 

Serums are like the espresso of your skincare routine. More potent than a cream, these lightweight formulas have higher concentrated ingredients that penetrate the skin deeper. The result: Similar to the jolt of energy you get from a caffeine fix, you’ll quickly see (and feel) the benefits that give a serums its bragging rights over the rest of your skincare lineup. Anti-aging serums work in the same way by efficiently minimizing fine lines and wrinkles while preventing future ones from forming. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite vials for keeping complexions smooth and youthful.

Lancer Lift Serum Intense

If you can’t flock dermatologist Dr. Lancer’s office in L.A. like your favorite celebs do, consider his anti-aging serum the next best thing to an appointment. Powered by 24K gold and stem cell complex, the formula restores skin for a firmer, lifted complexion.

EVE LOM Intense Firming Serum

Don’t underestimate the power of this tiny vial. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, EVE LOM’s blend softens signs of aging and helps skin retain its moisture for a firmer, plumper complexion.

Kiehl’s Precision Lifting & Pore-Tightening Concentrate

Large pores bringing you down? A few dabs Kiehl’s serums will shrink pores and re-define sunken facial contours.

Juice Beauty Green Apple Age Defy Serum

Your mom was on to something when she insisted an apple a day would do you good. This all-natural blend of apple, peptides, and vitamin C works to tighten and brighten skin for a youthful, radiant finish.

Youth To The People Kale + Tri-Peptide 37 + Vitamin C Age Prevention Serum

Sensitive skin types, listen up! All-natural, but mighty, this superfood-enriched serum helps maintain skin elasticity and firmness without harsh chemicals that set off temperamental skin.

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Oil

Maintaining a wrinkle-free complexion by simply sleeping may sound too good to be true, but it’s possible by applying a thin layer of this blend of retinol, blue tansy, and chia seed oil to your face before hitting the lights.

REN Skincare Bio Retinoid Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Oil

If you’re looking for a formula with a Benjamin Button effect, the search is over. Packed with naturally derived retinol, this formula tightens, brightens, and smooths out wrinkles minus the effects of a synthetic retinoid.  

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum Bottle

A few drops of this peptide and antioxidant packed formula is your skin’s equivalent of drinking from the fountain of youth.

