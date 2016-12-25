These Anti-Aging Serums Will Make Your Skin Look Smoother than Facetune 

Serums are like the espresso of your skincare routine. More potent than a cream, these lightweight formulas have higher concentrated ingredients that penetrate the skin deeper. The result: Similar to the jolt of energy you get from a caffeine fix, you’ll quickly see (and feel) the benefits that give a serums its bragging rights over the rest of your skincare lineup. Anti-aging serums work in the same way by efficiently minimizing fine lines and wrinkles while preventing future ones from forming. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite vials for keeping complexions smooth and youthful.