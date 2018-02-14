7 Anti-Aging Face Masks to Use After Canceling Your Plans Tonight 

Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Feb 14, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

Yes, face masks are an Instagram photo opp and an excuse to watch another episode of Mindhunter on Netflix as you wear one, but the treatments will actually help improve whatever skincare issue you're currently hung up on.

If fine lines and wrinkle are stressing you out, a smoothing, firming formula will do just the trick. While these treatments won't give your complexion a permanent Benjamin Button effect, they will give you instant gratification unlike a serum or cream, which don't give visible results right away, but do eventually improve texture over time with continued use.

From sheet to the peel-off variety, we've rounded up the most effective anti-aging face masks to try after you cancel your plans tonight.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

GlamGlow Gravitymud Firming Treatment

The best part of putting this mask on is getting to remove it. Peeling off GlamGlow's cult-favorite firming treatment is satisfying in itself, but so is the fact that it leaves your skin visibly lifted and tightened. A combo of Icelandic kelp, algae extract, and polymers can be credited for the mask's effectiveness. 

Glamglow $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask 

Hydration is key for a full, fresh complexion. A nourishing treatment like Kiehl's soothing mask will help plump up skin. Aloe and Calendula also help calm complexions down for a more even skin tone. 

Kiehl's $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Verso Intense Facial Mask With Retinol 8 

Trade 20 minutes of looking scary while wearing this sheet mask for smoother, firmer skin. Verso's sheet mask is soaked with retinol 8, an effective anti-aging ingredient that promotes skin's collagen production, which will minimize fine lines and wrinkles. 

Verso Skincare $75 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Omorovicza Instant Plumping Mask 

Think of Omorovicza's mask as filler without the needles. The hyaluronic acid-based formula works overnight to plump up deep fine lines and wrinkles so they're less noticeable. Apply it at night after cleansing your face. 

Omorovicza $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Lancer Younger Revealing Mask Intense 

We don't know what's cooler: that you run a magnet over your face to take off Lancer's anti-aging mask, or how much smoother your skin looks once it's completely removed. The actual mask is powered by a retinoid that treats existing fine lines and wrinkles and prevents future ones from forming. 

Lancer $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Plumping Mask 

A hot pink mask might seem like just an Instagram opp, but you'll also like the results you get with Kate Somerville's wrinkle-frighting treatment. Leave the hyaluronic acid-based gel on for 10 minutes and rinse away for plumper, smoother skin. 

Kate Somerville $56 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask 

When you barely have time to keep up in your family's group text let alone spend 30 minutes sitting with a face mask on, Sisley's is your express line to a brighter, firmer complexion. Rich in rich in vitamins, plant extracts and anti-aging active ingredients, let it soak for 10 min and rinse it off to instantly see an improvement in skin tone and texture. 

Sisley $162 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Clarins Extra-Firming Mask

If your skin is just as sensitive as you are and you get irritated from products that contain common anti-aging ingredients, try a gentler plant-based mask instead. Organic green banana and lemon thyme, among other extracts in Clarins' mask smooth over stress lines and wrinkles. 

Clarins $76 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!