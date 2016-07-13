The Best Acne-Fighting Masks for Every Skin Type

A spot treatment might do damage control by shrinking a monster pimple overnight, but in order to really get your complexion’s acne situation under control, a weekly face mask is just the clean-up crew your skin needs. No two breakouts are exactly alike, and neither are acne-fighting face masks. With so many different formulas out there, we’ve broken down this complexion treatment’s syllabus based on skin type so you can choose the best one that sops up oil and clears pores to stop annoying breakouts—which always pop up at the most inconvenient times—for good. Read on to find out which ingredients you should look for based on your skin’s needs.