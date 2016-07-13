The Best Acne-Fighting Masks for Every Skin Type

Erin Lukas
Jul 13, 2016

A spot treatment might do damage control by shrinking a monster pimple overnight, but in order to really get your complexion’s acne situation under control, a weekly face mask is just the clean-up crew your skin needs. No two breakouts are exactly alike, and neither are acne-fighting face masks. With so many different formulas out there, we’ve broken down this complexion treatment’s syllabus based on skin type so you can choose the best one that sops up oil and clears pores to stop annoying breakouts—which always pop up at the most inconvenient times—for good. Read on to find out which ingredients you should look for based on your skin’s needs. 

Normal Skin 

For complexions that are lucky enough not to experience any obvious skin issues, keep your good thing going by treating yourself with a weekly mask that opens up pores to red rid of oil and gunk to keep your skin clear. 

Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores. 

Aging Skin 

For an instant overall, this mask's cocktail of four acids including glycolc, lactic, tartaric, and cictric, make it a skincare wunderkind that reduces pimples, pores, excess oil, and lifts and firms skin. 

REN Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask. 

Dry Skin 

If your skin is already parched, avoid masks with ingredients that will make your complexion thirsier. A sulfur-based mask like this one by Dr Dennis Gross, dries out blemishes thanks to sulfur, but also quenches skin with nourishing vitamin E. 

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Acne Solutions Clarifying Collodial Sulfur Mask. 

Oily Skin 

Get overly slick skin under control by choosing a mask that's packed with oil-control ingredients to put an end to your cycle of breakouts caused by clogged pores, and zap current blemishes. 

Murad InstaMatte Oil-Control Mask. 

Combination Skin 

If your skin can't decide whether its dry or oily, opt for a mask that treats both. Talika's bio enzymes mask minimizes pimples and cuts trouble oily spots with toning grapefruit oil, but thanks to hyaluronic acid, won't dry out the rest of your complexion. 

Talika Bio Enzymes Purifying Mask. 

Sensitive Skin 

Sensitive skin types may find acne skin care powerhouse ingredients like salicylic and glycolic acids too harsh for their complexions. Not to worry, there's still a acne treatment mask for you. Instead opt for a formula that gentler ingredients like this mask's umbrian clay and sandalwood oil for the same results minus the unecessary irritation. 

Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask. 

All-Natural 

Consider Herbivore's mask a natural detox for your skin. Its blue clay base works to make existing acne vanish by reaching deep into pores, while its rose geranium essential oil soothes and calms redness that accompany breakouts. 

Herbivore Blue Clay Spot Treatment Mask. 

