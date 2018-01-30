Clear Breakouts with These 7 Acne-Fighting Face Masks

John Greim/LightRocket
Erin Lukas
Jan 30, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

When it comes an especially bad breakout, sometimes your go-to acne-fighting product just doesn't cut it. If your skin is in need of extra reinforcement, a face mask with highly concentrated blemish-zapping ingredients may just be the ticket to a clearer complexion.

Infused with potent ingredients like charcoal, clay, and sulfur, these treatments shrink and calm existing pimples while sopping up excess oil and dirt to prevent future ones from forming. They only need to be applied once or twice a week to see results, and can be done in 30 minutes. In other words, masking is the perfect excuse to make a little dent in your DVR queue.

Read on for seven of our favorite acne-killing face masks.

VIDEO: 7 Acne Serums That Will Treat a Pimple

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Boscia Luminizing Black Mask 

Clogged pores are a common culprit behind breakouts. This peel-off mask deep cleans skin by extracting dirt and oil to prevent future blemishes, plus it calms current redness and irritation. 

Boscia $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Eradikate Mask Foam-Activated Acne Treatment 

If you find most acne treatments to be drying, try this foaming gel version. It's infused with a calming and soothing botancial complex, and also sloughs away dead skin cells and impurities. 

Kate Somerville $54 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment

This powerful product works like a vacuum to suck impurities from skin's surface, ridding your complexion of blackheads, whiteheads, and redness from breakouts. If you're the kind of person who finds satisfaction in examining the gunk that pore strips pull out, this mask is for you. As it dries, the color lightens and leaves dark spots that pinpoint clogged pores. 

Glamglow $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Daily Leave-On Mask 

This mask goes above and beyond the average spot treatment by killing blemishes deep under skin's surface before they even form. As for current breakouts, it also minimizes redness and shrinks existing pimples. What really sets the formula apart, though, is that you don't rinse it off. It simply absorbs into the skin and continues to work around the clock. 

Neutrogena $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Origins Clear Imrpovement Active Charcoal Mask To Clear Pores 

Charcoal isn't just for grilling. In the beauty world, the substance has quickly become a trendy ingredient. Since it's highly absorbing, it can draw dirt and oil from deeply clogged pores. Apply Origins' mask to rid skin of impurities that can lead to pesky pimples.

Origins $27 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfter Acne Treatment Mask 

When you're dealing with a full-blown acne invasion, reach for Sunday Riley's treatment mask. Sulfur heals multiple forms of blemishes, while preventing new ones from landing. 

Sunday Riley $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 

Left with dark spots from past breakouts? This potent blend of acids exfoliates and promotes skin cell regeneration so that with time complexions appear more even and bright. A mix of antioxidants keep the mask from drying out and irritating skin. 

Drunk Elephant $80 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!