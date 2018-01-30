Clear Breakouts with These 7 Acne-Fighting Face Masks

When it comes an especially bad breakout, sometimes your go-to acne-fighting product just doesn't cut it. If your skin is in need of extra reinforcement, a face mask with highly concentrated blemish-zapping ingredients may just be the ticket to a clearer complexion.

Infused with potent ingredients like charcoal, clay, and sulfur, these treatments shrink and calm existing pimples while sopping up excess oil and dirt to prevent future ones from forming. They only need to be applied once or twice a week to see results, and can be done in 30 minutes. In other words, masking is the perfect excuse to make a little dent in your DVR queue.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Read on for seven of our favorite acne-killing face masks.

VIDEO: 7 Acne Serums That Will Treat a Pimple