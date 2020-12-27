This Silky-Smooth Moisturizer Is My New Holy Grail for Dry Winter Skin

Every December, my oily skin transforms into a breeding ground for dry patches, itchiness, and redness. In years past, I’ve slathered on emollient creams to soothe my parched complexion, but my skincare stash always seemed to fall short of providing lasting relief. It wasn’t until a recent opportunity to test The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb from Belif that I finally caught a glimpse of hope.
The skincare hero has a silky-smooth, gel-like texture, and with every dime-sized application, it surges dry complexions with hydration thanks to its three main skin-soothing ingredients. Comfrey leaf, an apothecary herb that has historically been used to treat calloused hands, gives the skin a renewed suppleness. Oat extract provides both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, keeping any itching or flakiness at bay. Last but not least, panthenol ensures your skin retains its newfound moisture throughout the day.
The lightweight, barely-there feel initially fooled me into thinking this would be best set aside for summer, but it moisturizes better than any heavy-duty facial cream I’ve tried. No, seriously: After 30 days of consistent use both morning and night, my skin is looking more radiant than it has all year.
I’m not alone in voicing my love for The True Cream. One Amazon shopper claimed their skin “no longer looks like a desert” after using it, while another boldly declared the cream “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Other reviewers agree the non-irritating formula has been a major factor in driving them to repurchase it.
“This is the best moisturizer I have ever used,” wrote one shopper. “I have dry, acne prone skin and this is amazing. It feels so moisturizing, but is light enough to wear under any makeup. This is the best stuff ever — I have tried both expensive and cheap brands, but nothing compares to the Belif Moisturizing Bomb.”
What’s more, harsh chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates have been left off the ingredient list, making this perfectly suitable for sensitive skin types (including my own.)
