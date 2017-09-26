This Eye Cream Is Currently a Best-Seller on Sephora.com

When it comes to eye cream, finding a formula that smooths over fine lines and wrinkles, erases dark circles, and doesn't ever pill are all requirements that have to get checked off before we hand over our credit cards to make the purchase.

What accomplishing all of the aforementioned prerequisites really comes down to is keeping the eye area hydrated, which is why Belif's new Moisturizing Eye Bomb has quickly skyrocketed to the top of Sephora.com's best-selling eye creams since its launch earlier this month.

Following the success of the brand's cult-favorite True Cream Moisturizing and Aqua Bombs, the Eye Bomb has a similar moisture-rich formula with botanical comfrey leaf and pennywort as its hero ingredients. Together, the lightweight blend delivers 26-hours of hydration that's safe for all skin types while simultaneously improving skin's elasticity.

"Following the success of Belif's Aqua Bomb and Moisturizing Bomb, the Belif team and Sephora collaborated on developing a silky-textured/cooling eye cream born from one of Belif's bestsellers—the Moisturizing bomb," says Sarah Yu, Belif's marketing manager, who told us about the K-beauty brand's latest launch. "When pro makeup artists at Sephora had vetted the Moisturizing bomb as a great moisturizer to use for prepping and priming skin before makeup, we knew we had to create a silky but lightweight eye cream that can flood fine lines around the eye with a 26-HR moisture explosion. It also primes the eye area so it can keep eye makeup looking crease-free and flawless for an all-day wear."

The eye cream's grease-free finish is exactly why it was reported as a best-seller on Sephora's site, and Parbal Gurung's pro makeup team used the product as a hydrating primer on the models—including Gigi Hadid—when doing their runway makeup for the brand's Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week.

If we're being honest, a greasy cast is what keeps us from applying eye cream in the morning. In reality, our mad-dash routine clocks in at the same time it takes for a heavy formula to fully soak into skin. It looks like Sephora's online shoppers are on to something (like what products to use when you want to sleep in for a few more minutes).

You can grab your own Moisturizing Eye Bomb for $48 at Sephora.com.