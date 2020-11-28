Amazon Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Moisturizer ‘Feels Better Than $300 Creams’ — and It’s Only $19 Right Now
Hold on to your wallet — Black Friday may have ended, but plenty of beauty deals are still going strong this weekend leading up to Cyber Monday. If you still have the energy to sift through all the discounts the internet has to offer, then make Amazon one of your first stops. The retail giant has slashed prices on tons of customer-loved skincare products, including the Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer.
The dermatologist-approved lightweight cream has an ingredient list packed full of nourishing and effective additives, such as stabilized vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, squalene, shea butter, and aloe barbadensis leaf juice. With consistent applications, the moisturizer brightens the complexion, smooths over uneven texture, and balances out skin tone. The paraben- and fragrance-free formula can be used both day and night across a variety of skin types.
If you have struggled with implementing vitamin C into your skincare regimen due to adverse effects, applying it in a less concentrated, moisturizer form may be the solution. The cream’s hydrating ingredients work to counteract any negative reactions, such as dryness, flakiness, or redness. Instead, skin is left feeling soft and plump after use.
If you take a peek at the reviews section, you’ll see Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for the affordable moisturizer, calling it “amazingly good” and perfect for “combating dry winter skin.” Other reviewers love how it doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue, even on their oily skin.
“This is a really amazing moisturizer,” wrote one reviewer. “I have weird, sensitive skin and this really sinks in quickly and hydrates. It also leaves a very beautiful, smooth finish and texture. I am completely impressed. This new Amazon branded skincare is going to disrupt a lot of super high-end brands and products, I guarantee it. I have used some $300 jars of moisturizer that don't feel this good.”
“I've been using this product for a week (along with the ferulic acid serum) and absolutely love it,” said another. “I've been trying to find a solid skincare line for over a year, and everything I've tried (drugstore and prestige alike) irritates my skin. It doesn't usually burn, but my skin breaks out, gets red, or it becomes very flaky. With Belei, I've had beautiful, soft skin and I can already see some of my skin tone even out, and my usually dry winter skin is no longer a problem!”
