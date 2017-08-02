Behati Prinsloo Wants You to Know About the Product That’s Transforming Her Skin

When you find a skincare product that works, you scream it from the rooftops, or in modern day vernacular, you put that stuff on Instagram and let the world know how transformative its been in the caption. Clearly. Behati Prinsloo Levine is doing just that with her new partnership with SK-II.

The supermodel has partnered with the skincare brand for the new #OneBottleAwayFrom campaign, where she’ll document her journey using SK-II’s signature Facial Treatment Essence ($179; sephora.com) and what it has done for her skin as she gets ready for a public appearance on her social media accounts. The #OneBottleAwayFrom campaign also features stories from singer Choi Soo Young and Chinese actress Li Qin.

A staple of the brand’s collection, the essence isn’t only known for amping up your skin’s hydration levels. The brand uses a liquid called Pitera, which is derived from the process of fermentation, and is packed with vitamins, amino acids, and more to support your skin’s rejuvenation process, therefore reducing the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and improving texture.

If you don’t already follow Prinsloo for her cute snaps of her husband Adam Levine, here’s yet another reason to add the supermodel to your Instagram roster.