6 Buzzworthy Skin Care Products Infused with Bee Venom

Courtesy; Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Mar 13, 2016

Even though weird and wacky ingredients are commonplace in the beauty world, the idea of applying bee venom to your face in the name of skin care sounds scary—and possibly dangerous—because, well, no one would willingly let a bee sting them. But it turns out the venom can positively impact your complexion, minus any pain.

The natural ingredient first made a buzz a few years ago when it was reported as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Middleton’s facial of choice, and is considered the Botox of nature (minus the needles) because of its ability to deeply penetrate the skin and instantly make it appear lifted, plumper, and firmer. “The bee venom itself increases blood circulation, gently plumping out and firming the skin, filling and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. It also adds a rush of blood to the area and stimulates the production of natural collagen and elastin,” explains Maria Hatzistefanis, founder of skin care line Rodial, whose own Bee Venom Moisturizer is amongst one of the brand's best-sellers.

Try this potent ingredient for yourself by swapping one of the following six bee venom-infused skin care products into your regular regimen. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Miss Spa Bio Cotton Bee Venom Plumping and Firming Facial Mask

Straight from the hive, Miss Spa’s gel sheet mask combines bee venom and 3D lifting technology to fight signs of aging like visible wrinkles, fine lines, and firmness, to make your complexion look instantly contoured. 

$8; ulta.com

2 of 6 Courtesy

Manuka Doctor Aplnourish Rejuvenating Face Mask

This deeply hydrating mask is the ultimate solution for dry skin. Its bee venom, manuka honey, and royal jelly formula repairs the skin’s moisture barrier leaving your complexion completely refreshed and rejuvenated. 

$85; sephora.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

Rodial Bee Venom Cleansing Balm

Just add water and Rodial’s bee venom-infused balm transforms into a milky cleanser that brightens and firms skin.

$59; rodial.co.uk

4 of 6 Courtesy

Nip + Fab Bee Sting Body Souffle 

Sometimes our busy schedules don’t let us squeeze in regular workouts. For a temporary body-toning solution in between workouts, massage Nip + Fab’s been venom and shea butter infused Body Souffle all over your body to make your skin appear firmer and toned. 

$13; ulta.com

5 of 6 Courtesy

WEI Bee Venom Anti-Wrinkle Cream Mask 

The warm and tingling sensation that this anti-aging mask gives the skin is the bee venom in its formula working to stimulate and increase the body’s wrinkle-smoothing collagen and elastin to plump and tighten the skin.  Leave it on for 10 minutes one to two times a week to visibly minimize visible signs of again like wrinkles and fine lines. 

$60; ulta.com

6 of 6 Courtesy

Beenigma All In One Face Cream 

If you’re suffering from a dull, lackluster complexion after a rough winter, try swapping this face cream into your skin care routine. Bee venom, manuka honey, and shea butter lends this cream its ability to boost your complexion’s radiance. 

$129; birchbox.com

