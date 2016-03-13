6 Buzzworthy Skin Care Products Infused with Bee Venom

Even though weird and wacky ingredients are commonplace in the beauty world, the idea of applying bee venom to your face in the name of skin care sounds scary—and possibly dangerous—because, well, no one would willingly let a bee sting them. But it turns out the venom can positively impact your complexion, minus any pain.

The natural ingredient first made a buzz a few years ago when it was reported as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Middleton’s facial of choice, and is considered the Botox of nature (minus the needles) because of its ability to deeply penetrate the skin and instantly make it appear lifted, plumper, and firmer. “The bee venom itself increases blood circulation, gently plumping out and firming the skin, filling and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. It also adds a rush of blood to the area and stimulates the production of natural collagen and elastin,” explains Maria Hatzistefanis, founder of skin care line Rodial, whose own Bee Venom Moisturizer is amongst one of the brand's best-sellers.

Try this potent ingredient for yourself by swapping one of the following six bee venom-infused skin care products into your regular regimen.

