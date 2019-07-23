Beautycounter’s New Anti-Aging Line Includes a Retinol Alternative for Sensitive Skin  

Retinol is known as the most effective anti-aging ingredient out there because of its powerful results. However, for sensitive skin types, using it often comes with a side of redness and irritation.

That's where bakuchiol comes in. Hard to pronounce, but gentle enough for reactive skin, the ingredient is being touted as nature's alternative to retinol. Bakuchiol is derived from the seeds and leaves of the Asian plant Psoralea corylifolia, and it acts almost identical to retinol — without any of the redness, dryness, peeling, or flaking that's often associated with vitamin A.

Needless to say, bakuchiol can be game-changing for anyone with sensitive skin who wishes they could experience the anti-aging benefits of retinol. That's why it's become one of 2019's buzziest skincare ingredients, with more and more bakuchiol-formulated products hitting shelves.

Beautycounter has even built an entire collection around the ingredient. The clean, social-selling beauty brand released Countertime, its line of six anti-aging skincare essentials: cleansing oil, hydrating essence, radiance-boosting serum, a lightweight moisturizer, rich night cream, and an eye cream. Prices range from $49 to $89, or $362 for the entire range.

All of Countertime's products are formulated with the brand's trademarked Retinatural Complex, a mix of bakuchiol and Swiss Alpine Rose. The packaging is glass, which Beautycounter hopes will reduce the line's greenhouse gas footprint by an estimated 38 percent.

If you've been curious about bakuchiol, the ingredient that's all over skincare groups online, keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of all of the products in Beautycounter's Countertime line.

