Skin and Hair Products That Have Helped Me Manage My Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Side Effects 

Tamim Alnuweiri
Aug 29, 2016 @ 11:00 am
<p>Shiseido Ibuki Multi Solution Gel</p>
pinterest
Shiseido Ibuki Multi Solution Gel

Spot treatments are fun if you're actually trying to treat a spot. But I'm not prone to zit outbreaks, so much as I am to mystery dark patches, rough patches, and other miscellaneous hardships that show up all over. Shiseido's Ibuki Gel is the most multitasking product I've ever used. I put it on literally any bump, bite, bruise you could think of.

Courtesy
$38 SHOP NOW
<p>Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Corps</p>
pinterest
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Corps

In my personal opinion, Biologique Recherche should receive some sort of commemorative plaque for creating the world's greatest facial toner. The Lotion P50 transformed my skin, and I have an unhealthy dependence on it. Somewhat recently, they released the Lotion P50 Toner Corps, which is a toner for your body and just about the smartest product I've ever used. It's managed to pretty much subdue my Keratosis. 

Courtesy
$91 SHOP NOW
<p>Hair Is Fabric</p>
pinterest
Hair Is Fabric

So while one of the most common symptoms is excessive hair growth that tends to be regulated to everywhere but my head, one of my particular symptoms is thin head hair, which when combined with a 3A curl pattern means that my hair has a mind of its own. I have to be extremely careful with how frequently I wash my hair, as well as what I put in it, which is why Hair Is Fabric has been a godsend. I find the products are extremely gentle and nourishing, which is important in preventing further fallout. I tend to switch between the Volume Support and the Curly Hair Support, depending on the season.

Courtesy
$24 SHOP NOW
<p>Soapwalla Deodorant Cream</p>
pinterest
Soapwalla Deodorant Cream

I try to be extremely careful about pore-clogging products, which is difficult when it comes to deodorant. I turned to Soapwalla because all of their products are handmade, vegan, and have a cult following. In all honesty, I was apprehensive to try a lotion deodorant because that concept is just so far from anything I've ever considered. The consistency is actually more like a pomade than a lotion, but you apply it like a moisturizer. If you have long nails, use one of those spoon scoopers that come with like, every moisturizer jar. Trying out a new deodorant (especially a natural one) is somewhat of a gamble, but this one is worth it, in my opinion. 

Courtesy
$14 SHOP NOW
<p>Inhibitif Body Serum</p>
pinterest
Inhibitif Body Serum

So the struggle with hair in unwanted places has been all too real and too difficult for the majority of my adult life. On top of that, any type of shaving or hair removal tends to irritate the life out of my skin (ingrowns are the real bane of my existence). Inhibitif's body serum does two important things for me—it thins regrowing hair and hydrates and soothes skin to prevent irritations and ingrowns. It takes a couple of weeks to really see results, but it's the closest thing I've found to a miracle product.

Courtesy
$18 SHOP NOW
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy

Shiseido Ibuki Multi Solution Gel

Spot treatments are fun if you're actually trying to treat a spot. But I'm not prone to zit outbreaks, so much as I am to mystery dark patches, rough patches, and other miscellaneous hardships that show up all over. Shiseido's Ibuki Gel is the most multitasking product I've ever used. I put it on literally any bump, bite, bruise you could think of.

$38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Corps

In my personal opinion, Biologique Recherche should receive some sort of commemorative plaque for creating the world's greatest facial toner. The Lotion P50 transformed my skin, and I have an unhealthy dependence on it. Somewhat recently, they released the Lotion P50 Toner Corps, which is a toner for your body and just about the smartest product I've ever used. It's managed to pretty much subdue my Keratosis. 

$91 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Hair Is Fabric

So while one of the most common symptoms is excessive hair growth that tends to be regulated to everywhere but my head, one of my particular symptoms is thin head hair, which when combined with a 3A curl pattern means that my hair has a mind of its own. I have to be extremely careful with how frequently I wash my hair, as well as what I put in it, which is why Hair Is Fabric has been a godsend. I find the products are extremely gentle and nourishing, which is important in preventing further fallout. I tend to switch between the Volume Support and the Curly Hair Support, depending on the season.

$24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Soapwalla Deodorant Cream

I try to be extremely careful about pore-clogging products, which is difficult when it comes to deodorant. I turned to Soapwalla because all of their products are handmade, vegan, and have a cult following. In all honesty, I was apprehensive to try a lotion deodorant because that concept is just so far from anything I've ever considered. The consistency is actually more like a pomade than a lotion, but you apply it like a moisturizer. If you have long nails, use one of those spoon scoopers that come with like, every moisturizer jar. Trying out a new deodorant (especially a natural one) is somewhat of a gamble, but this one is worth it, in my opinion. 

$14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Inhibitif Body Serum

So the struggle with hair in unwanted places has been all too real and too difficult for the majority of my adult life. On top of that, any type of shaving or hair removal tends to irritate the life out of my skin (ingrowns are the real bane of my existence). Inhibitif's body serum does two important things for me—it thins regrowing hair and hydrates and soothes skin to prevent irritations and ingrowns. It takes a couple of weeks to really see results, but it's the closest thing I've found to a miracle product.

$18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!