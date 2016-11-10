Beauty Products with Aromatherapy Built In—Because #HolidayStress

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” or so they say. Not to sound like a total Scrooge, but with all the joy, cheer, and twinkly icicle lights the holidays bring, the season can also cart along a lot of stress and anxiety. Maybe it’s the overwhelming amount of family time, or sticking to a reasonable budget when you want to treat everyone to a special and meaningful gift. Or maybe it’s that you have to deal with all those added obligations and your everyday responsibilities of going to work, cleaning your apartment, what have you. 

You don’t have to be the Grinch to admit #holidaystress is the real deal. But you definitely shouldn’t let it overcome you and stop you from enjoying all the good stuff (ugh, like cookies and Elf re-runs), so we put together this shopping gallery of beauty products that have aromatherapy benefits built in. Relax, jam to some Mariah Carey, and pamper your skin all at the same time.

This Works Deep Sleep Night Oil 

Make your nighttime beauty routine even more relaxing (and encouraging of a good night's sleep) with a body oil packed with lavender essential oil and vetiver oil to help you relieve tensions in your bod and totally relax your mind. 

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts

Dip into a bath of ylang-ylang and vanilla oil and breatheeeeee.

Scentered Stress Less Therapy Balm 

To battle the holiday blues, smear on this citrusy balm to your temples or wrists. It's packed with cheery and relaxing scents like rosemary, jasmine, neroli, and cedarwood. 

Nourish Organics Skin Calm Cream to Oil Treatment

Not only does the chamomile oil in this cream-to-oil treatment help soothe your skin, but the whiff of patchouli oil will keep you feeling calm, cool, and collected on the most stressful of days. 

Aromatherapy Associates Inner Strength Skin Recovery Moisturizer

As the name suggests, this product is about strengthening your skin and amping up its ability to renew itself—while, of course, moisturizing and leaving a pretty scent to sit with all day long. 

