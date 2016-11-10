Beauty Products with Aromatherapy Built In—Because #HolidayStress

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” or so they say. Not to sound like a total Scrooge, but with all the joy, cheer, and twinkly icicle lights the holidays bring, the season can also cart along a lot of stress and anxiety. Maybe it’s the overwhelming amount of family time, or sticking to a reasonable budget when you want to treat everyone to a special and meaningful gift. Or maybe it’s that you have to deal with all those added obligations and your everyday responsibilities of going to work, cleaning your apartment, what have you.

You don’t have to be the Grinch to admit #holidaystress is the real deal. But you definitely shouldn’t let it overcome you and stop you from enjoying all the good stuff (ugh, like cookies and Elf re-runs), so we put together this shopping gallery of beauty products that have aromatherapy benefits built in. Relax, jam to some Mariah Carey, and pamper your skin all at the same time.