Beauty Lovers Spill on Their Very Favorite Eye Creams

Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 12, 2016 @ 9:00 pm

Whether it’s for puffiness, preventing fine lines and wrinkles, or dreaded dark circles, you’ve finally answered that age-old question on if you even need an eye cream with a resounding yes. Now, the question is... "What eye cream do I buy?"

As someone who has gone through many a teeny-tiny tubs, tubes, and bottles of eye cream, I can tell you it’s totally a balance of personal preference and obvioulsy whether or not the product formulation really works to solve what ails you. But of course, it never hurts to have some suggestions from beauty professionals and people who love beauty just as much as you do.

And that's exactly what you'll get in this shopping gallery below. 

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream

"This is a new product to my morning line-up, but it's probably going to stick around for a while. It has a very thin cream consistency, so it glides on my skin with ease and refreshes my tired, puffy undereye area well. It is made with a plethora of ingredients to minimize puffiness (think caffeine and cucumber) and even blue algae to fight against the formation of wrinkles," says MIMI Editor, Victoria. 

Murad Eye Lift Firming Treatment

"Murad Eye Lift Firming Treatment is one my go-to eye treatments when I have a model in my chair who just took a red eye flight and is getting ready for a full day of shooting ahead. I use moisturizing cream first, wait until it's fully absorbed, then I pull this magic cream and leave it on until I am done with makeup to get that wide awake de-puff look," says makeup artist Azra Red.

Dr.Hauschka Daily Hydrating Eye Cream

"One of my favorite day-to-night eye creams is Dr. Houschka Daily Hydrating Eye Cream. It is super soothing and de-puffs instantly. The texture is creamy and absorbs right away," says makeup artist Azra Red.

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

"My favorite eye cream is the Murad Renewing Eye Cream. It has light and creamy consistency, easily absorbed, [and is] wearable under concealer," says Kristine Cruz, Senior Makeup Artist at Antonio Prieto Salon.

Chanel Le Lift Creme Yeux Firming Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream

"With its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this undereye cream smooths and plumps fine lines, while depuffing almost immediately after applied. Its gel-like texture is very calming and wears perfectly under makeup. I also love that it has no scent. If your eyes are sensitive to fragrance (may tear up), this cream is your one-stop-shop," says makeup artist Cyndle Komarovski.

Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm

"I’m a big fan of the entire Goat Milk collection. I use the eye balm while prepping my clients' skin before the makeup application and/or during midday for a pick-me-up," says makeup artist Min Min Ma.

