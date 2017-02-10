Beauty Classics: InStyle Editors Weigh in on the Exact Anti-Aging Products They Use (and Love!)

Anna Hecht
Feb 10, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

It's never too early to begin using anti-aging products. Our editors, no matter their age, can attest to that. After all, smart skincare is preventive, not corrective. To see what our expert editors choose to use on a daily basis, keep scrolling through the products below. 

Your skin will be glowing with these 5-star products our editors swear by.

SUNDAY RILEY Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

"As I inch closer and closer to 30, I’ve been stepping up my anti-aging skincare game. I know my wrinkle-free complexion won’t last forever, so I’ve been taking preventative measures. However, since I have sensitive skin, a lot of potent age-fighters make my skin angry, which is where Sunday Riley’s Good Genes comes in. This lactic acid-based treatment targets and prevents future signs of aging, while working on my current skincare woes like acne and dark spots." —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

available at sephora.com $105 SHOP NOW
Juara Clove Flower and Turmeric Anti-Aging Serum

"Seriously, though. This serum helped diminish the appearance of the expression lines on my forehead. It’s light, absorbs quickly, and works, which is what you’d look for in an anti-aging product, right?” —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

available at dermstore.com $65 SHOP NOW
Lancer Advanced Radiant C

"I noticed a huge difference in my skin when I started incorporating vitamin c-based products into my skincare regime. Whenever I use this I consistently have people ask me what I am doing to my skin to make it glow. This is my secret.” —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

available at nordstrom.com $85 SHOP NOW
La Prairie Line Interception Power Duo Cream

"La Prairie Line Interception Duo The claim is 14 days and 14 nights to a rid your face of lines and wrinkles. This jaded beauty editor found that very hard to believe. But seeing is believing. After 2 weeks–less honestly–I started receiving my favorite complement: your skin looks amazing! it’s a dual chamber package. The day cream has SPF so I smooth it on under my makeup and go." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

available at nordstrom.com $350 SHOP NOW
Serious Skincare 4 Million IU A Cream XR

“I love trying out new face creams but I always go back to this one. It has time-released nanoencapsulated retinol and 4 million international units of Retinyl Palmitrate per tube plus SPF 30. The best part is it never irratates my sensitive skin and has hardly any fragrance. It absorbs quickly into my skin and keeps it hydrated all day." - Lauren Kane, Site Producer

available at hsn.com $39 SHOP NOW
Elemis Oxygenating Night Cream

"I like to use this product when I feel like my skin is dull and a little dehydrated because it aims to help your skin’s regeneration process using ingredients like algae and antioxidant-rich sesame oils. It’s rich but not overly so and leaves my face feeling dewy before bed and rejuvenated and firm in the AM." —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

available at nordstrom.com $160 SHOP NOW
BioEffect EGF Serum

"I’m 28, so I’m around the age where I should be starting an anti-aging regime, but still get the occasional soul-crushing breakout. BioEffect’s EGF Serum has been my go-to lately – the barley growth factor actually helps to thicken your skin, which thins out as we age, and keeps both my moisture and oil production levels in check. Since including it in my nightly lineup, I’ve noticed that the laugh lines I used to be so self-conscious about have basically disappeared, and my friends have even commented on the certain glow my skin has.” —Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

available at net-a-porter.com $185 SHOP NOW

