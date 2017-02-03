Beauty Classics: InStyle Editors Weigh in on the Exact Moisturizers They Use (and Love!)

Anna Hecht
Feb 03, 2017 @ 3:45 am

For many of us, a good moisturizer is a must. There's no way we could get through winter months without it. And heck no, we aren't about to cake on makeup without first applying our favorite skin quencher. Basically, moisturizer serves as the soft skin protector our faces should and will never be prepped without.

It's true, though, that not all moisturizers are created equal. Our editors have tested the waters and scoured virtually every brand for their formula of choice. With them, they've got all kinds of reasons as to why they've singled out a particular product as their favorite.

For some, it's all about the anti-aging properties. For others, it's got to do with the consistency and concentration of a particular face lotion. Some can't handle oil in their moisturizers and others need a serum in order to stay hydrated enough. 

That's the beauty behind our weekly beauty classics picks. We've got a diverse group of editors—each with an expert eye—who've got the scoop on what works for each kind of skin type. Herewith their takeaways, these are the 10 moisturizers our editors cannot live without.

Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief

"I have such a moisturizer problem. I am eczema-prone, especially in the winter, so moisturizing is a religion for me.  [Is talking about eczema gross?] For my face, I am loyal to Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief.  It’s silky and cooling, and it comes in the prettiest shade of pink that makes me feel like such a lady."  —Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor

Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin Cream

"Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin Cream is the product I swear by. It is crazy how fast your skin absorbs this — it’s like it’s been waiting for it all day. I use it at night and wake up with moisturized, smooth, plumper skin.” — Macey Hall, Senior Social Media Manager

Tarte Rainforest of the Sea Hydrating Boost Moisturizer

“I hate using a heavy cream on my face at night, so this water gel is the perfect alternative. It’s really light and absorbs well, leaving almost zero trace that you used it at all aside from super soft, moisturized skin. The only caveat is that it doesn’t include SPF, so I keep it to my nighttime routine, but I imagine during the warmer months this gel is going to be the perfect way to cool off my skin at the end of the day.” -Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer

"This moisturizer may be void of bells and whistles, but it excels at keeping dry, flaky skin away. I love that it’s lightweight so it doesn’t leave a greasy film that never fully absorb on your face like other creams, because who has time for that?" —Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

SK-II Skin Signature Melting Cream

"In winter, this makes my dry lackluster skin rich and glowing." —Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

Sunday Riley Tidal Cream

"This moisturizer is water-based, so it’s lightweight enough to wear in peak humidity, but gives enough insurance during the winter months. My skin practically drinks it in on contact, and I swear my pores have never looked smaller." —Marianne Mychaskiw,  Associate Beauty Editor

Elemis Hydra-Balance Day Cream

"This silky-smooth blend by Elemis is chock full of the Holy Grail of moisturizing ingredients—hyaluronic acid." —Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Biologique Recherche Crème Contour Des Jeux

"I am a Biologique Recherche devotee. Rarely is there a skincare product that touches my face that doesn’t come from this brand, and that includes eye cream. Their Crème Contour Des Jeux  instantly makes my under eyes feel fresher and brighter." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

Caudalie Overnight Detox Oil

“I tend to use very heavy creams at night or facial oils. This detox oil from Caudalie is 100 percent plant based, absorbs in seconds, and leaves my skin looking glowy and feeling totally hydrated come the AM." —Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty Editor

Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Crème

"It’s a real splurge but worth it. It’s the quickest way to hydrate my skin. WhenI wake up the next morning, after using it for just one night, my skin is plumper, smoother and I look so refreshed. It’s so rich that one tub lasts me a few months." —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

