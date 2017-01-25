Beauty Boss: How Skin Laundry's Founder Changed the Skincare Industry for Good  

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.

Yen Reis searched for decades for the solution to her own skin issues, until she received a laser treatment one day that changed her life (and now ours). From that moment was born Skin Laundry, an express laser facial clinic that offers one service only--a 15-minute Laser & Light facial--to improve overall skin health (including reducing wrinkles, increasing collagen production, removing acne scars and hyper pigmentation, and so much more). Now, after opening locations around the globe and an increasing demand for her services, Reis has launched her Skin Laundry product line at Sephora stores nationwide. We chatted with the skincare guru about how she got her start.

What is your background?

I am Vietnamese and migrated to Sydney Australia at the age of one. I worked most of my career in Asia where I was in finance, then operated my own contemporary art gallery before moving to Los Angeles in 2013, where I started Skin Laundry.

How did living in Asia influence your concept of beauty? How did that change in America?

Most women in Asia live by the philosophy that “bare is beautiful” therefore there is a massive demand in the beauty sector for flawless skin. After moving to LA, I noticed that the U.S. market was more focused on color cosmetics and skin care was secondary, the reverse of Asia. I saw that there is a gap in the market to introduce innovative skin care treatments that have been tried and tested in Asia for many years.

You travel all over, what is one similarity/issue that you hear again and again when it comes to women and their skin?

Everyone wants younger and healthier skin! Age is a reflection in skin therefore everyone is looking for better skin quality to look younger, longer.

How did you come up wit the concept for Skin Laundry?

While living in Singapore, I began experiencing hormonal acne after having my third son and I found a solution in Laser & Light therapy. It was fast, effective, and allowed me to maintain healthy skin. When I moved to Los Angeles, I saw a void in the market. There were no accessible, time efficient, and affordable professional laser treatments that produced results without any downtime. It was then I decided to open Skin Laundry and developed a signature Laser & Light Facial at an affordable price point so everyone can enjoy the benefits of lasers.

What makes it unique/different?

Skin Laundry has made world-class laser and light therapy easy, accessible and affordable by taking it out of the doctor's office and into open, airy Skin Laundry clinics to create a new category in skincare services: the 15-Minute Laser & Light Facial. Our signature treatment is an incredibly effective and convenient facial that deep cleans skin leaving it clearer, tighter and brighter -- with no downtime. The fact that we are so focused and only offer one treatment allows our customers to really understand the benefits of the treatment.

What’s the best compliment you ever received?

The best compliment has to be that I frequently get carded at a bar! I have 3 boys (12,10, and 8) and I am creeping 40 so I don’t mind showing my ID every now and then.

What was your “aha moment” when you realized skin laundry had really become a success?

I have an “aha moment” every time I speak to one of my regular clients (from all over the world) and I see a difference in their skin and they tell me how Skin Laundry has changed their life by giving them confidence.

What’s your beauty routine?

I cleanse in the shower every morning with Skin Laundry’s Purifying Cream Cleanser. I follow up with our Wrinkle Release Eye Cream ($30; sephora.com) and Daily Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 35 ($25; sephora.com). At night, I Iove to double cleanse with our 3-N-1 Oil Cleanser ($30; sephora.com) and then the Gentle Foaming Face Wash ($20; sephora.com). Next I tone with our Balancing Antioxidant Toner ($22; sephora.com) to help detoxify my skin and make sure it is 100% clean and follow with Skin Laundry’s Wrinkle Release Eye Cream, Wrinkle Release Repair Treatment with Retinol ($40; sephora.com) and Essential Daily Moisturizer ($30; sephora.com). I ALWAYS try and drink as much water as possible and get plenty of sleep. I also apply our Hydrating Facial Sheet Mask ($48; sephora.com) once a week and immediately after I get off an airplane as traveling really dehydrates skin (our Hydrating Mask is like a big glass of water for your skin). I absolutely LOVE it! I also do a Skin Laundry Laser & Light Facial treatment once a week for maintenance (P.S., the first facial is always free for new customers).

What’s one mistake most women make when it comes to skincare that they could easily fix?

Wearing layers and layers of foundation. Makeup does not make your skin look better and it most definitely is not doing your skin any benefits. Look for a 1-2 step solution that allows natural coverage and allows your skin to breathe rather than breed bacteria.

Who do you think has the most beautiful skin in Hollywood?

It’s really hard to say unless you have met them in person. I've met Nicole Richie and January Jones, and they both have healthy and natural flawless skin; I had skin envy!