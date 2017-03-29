Beauty Boss: How This Power Player Became the Glow Guru of NYC

When Lauren Abramowitz waltzes into a room, there is an instantaneous warmth that follows her. She is tiny and sculpted, perfectly put-together, and has a permanent smile affixed to her flawless face. She is frequently sipping a green juice, will probably be headed to hot yoga at the end of the workday, and believes that life is a celebration. Which is why it comes as no surprise that the board certified Physician Assistant (specializing in cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic medicine) has the magical power to transform her client's skin from dull and lackluster to positively glowing. Below, she explains how she started her practice from the ground up.

How did you fall into the beauty space?

Actually the beauty space fell into my lap. I was fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time. Fourteen years ago, cosmetic dermatology was quite un-evolved and the term "aesthetic medicine" was non-existent. I was part of a very well known dermatology practice on Park Avenue that focused on medical dermatology (skin cancer, psoriasis, eczema, acne) and we were just beginning to tap into the cosmetic space (lasers, neurotoxins, dermal fillers) like most dermatology practices at that time. I was new to the industry just like Botox was and I started to grow just when the anti-aging and cosmetic dermatology movement started to thrive. Naturally, I am a visual person with an artistic eye and became fascinated with the burgeoning world of non-surgical procedures that I could offer my patients. From that point, I knew this was my calling that allowed me to find the perfect intersection between art and science.

How did you come up with the concept for your business?

My mentality has always been entrepreneurial in nature. Status quo is boring and does not nourish my soul or brain. The concept for Park Avenue Skin Solutions was quite simple. Life is all about solutions not problems. I wanted to create an environment where women and men are able to feel vulnerable and start their journey with me in solving their skin concerns and starting their anti-aging regimens.

How have you change the landscape when it comes to your business?

In creating this level of trust and service, we literally roll out the red carpet for you as you step out of the elevator into our loft space. We do not wear sterile white lab coats. We have exposed brick walls/ neon signs/ and art work. We have a chef that cooks healthy meals and fresh juices. We take meditation breaks. We have different genre of music playing in different treatment rooms. Most of our patient’s do not want to leave after their visit is over. This level of comfort and trust that our patients leave with is what we believe sets us apart. Beauty and skin health require a multifaceted clinical approach and we believe internal health plays just important of a role as external health or appearance.

courtesy

After 14 years uptown, you recently opened a new space in Tribeca. What was the goal of this new space?

It was a bit intimidating leaving Park Avenue after 14 years as my identity as a Park Avenue practitioner was now a thing of the past, and I knew I needed a location that was easy to find and noteworthy to call our flagship location. I want women to feel like they are part of a community, part of a beauty and health movement and on a retreat when visiting Park Avenue Skin Solutions. Most importantly I wanted them to feel at home in our space. The vibe is clinical zen with splashes of glam; it is quintessentially defined by our goal to bring uptown refinement with a downtown edge.

courtesy

What’s the best compliment you ever received?

That I look better now than 10 years ago. I must be doing something right!

What was your “aha moment” when you realized your company had really become a success?

It's been incredibly fulfilling to create a platform for others to thrive in my practice, not just me. Leading through empowerment rather than fear and building a team who are all growing into their own roles has been an “aha moment”. I have taken the “me” out of this brand and replaced it with the “we” because it does take a tribe to both thrive and succeed!

What’s your beauty routine? How do you take care of your skin?

A little bit of everything is my beauty routine! I eat clean, take a variety of supplements and practice hot power yoga which is great for detoxing from the inside out. I have an at home skin care routine as well as in office skin care routine. At home I use exfoliators, retinols, antioxidants, skin brighteners, and skin boosters. My in-office routine includes Botox, Lasers, Peels, PRP, Microneedling... but all in moderation.

What makeup products do you never leave home without?

My sunscreen (pure micronized zinc oxide), my Hourglass tinted moisturizer, blush, a pop of lip color, and my Le Labo Santal 33 body oil. My preferred look is flawless skin with a pop of lip color and a pop of cheek.

What’s one mistake most women make when it comes to skincare or makeup that they could easily fix?

One mistake that women make when it comes to skincare and makeup is that more is better...this is not true! Skincare is all about the quality not quantity of the products and procedures. Using the right products and doing the appropriate procedures for your skin type is key to having beautiful skin with natural results.

Who do you think has the most beautiful skin in Hollywood?

It is difficult to choose the “most beautiful” skin as there are so many beautiful flawless women in Hollywood. Christy Turlington is pretty high on my list. Not only is she a natural beauty, but she is a fierce yogi and a female activist.