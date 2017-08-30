Beauty Boss: How Joanna Vargas Became One of the Most Sought-Out Estheticians in the Industry 

Welcome to Beauty Boss, a reoccurring series in which we spotlight the power players driving the beauty world forward. Consider this your chance to steal their get-ahead secrets, and grow from the real-life lessons they’ve learned on the job.

Joanna Vargas, Celebrity Facialist and Founder of Joanna Vargas Salons and Skincare Collection, may have started small, working as a facialist at one of New York City’s first organic spas, but it was clearly her small start and incredible eye for perfection that transformed her into the beauty boss she is today. At her namesake spa in Manhattan, the skincare guru combines all natural products with techniques including microdermabrasion and LED light therapy to transform clients’ skin into the best they’ve ever had. Below, we dive deep into how she rose to success.

You work with some of the most famous faces in the world – what do you think attracts your clients to you? They obviously have a put a lot of trust in you.

I think that kind of trust is earned. People realize pretty quickly that all I care about is doing the best for them. Also I think people know that I stand behind every treatment I perform- my technologies are FDA approved and are the cutting edge in skincare. But all that aside, I think the main reason for my popularity is that I do non-invasive treatments. People really look for that. I am not about making people all look the same- it's about enhancing what makes you unique.

VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion

What’s the question you get asked the most?

How can I look my best without changing what makes me "me".

What are you most proud of professionally?

I think that my focus on results rather than "relaxation" is different. People do relax here, but they come because they know that we are really going to address their biggest issues in a non-invasive, healthy way. I'm most proud of being known as someone who encourages women to embrace what makes them unique. I don't offer cookie cutter beauty. My proudest moments are when I can see I have really given someone a new lease on life- women come to me who have had acne their whole lives and when I cure it, I know I have changed their confidence forever.

What is the next big breakthrough in your field that you are the most excited about?

There are some great advances in the tech arena that excite me- I'm completely redesigning my patented light bed and I'm going to be adding something brand new in the fall.

What beauty treatment/procedure do you wish women would do less of?

I wish people would do less laser. Once or twice a year is more than enough. Sometimes more isn't better.

When you were a little girl what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to create.

What’s next for your brand?

I have two new products launching this spring and eight more coming soon. I'm expanding my space in LA which is exciting and I am going to have a little outpost in Las Vegas.