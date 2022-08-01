Amazon's Best-Selling Face Roller and Gua Sha Set Is Under $10 Right Now — the Lowest Price We've Seen It

It has over 9,600 five-star ratings.

Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade.

Published on August 1, 2022

Face tools are having their moment in the spotlight, and for good reason: They're multi-tasking and have a laundry list of benefits. Although eight-in-one tools with heating and cooling functions and LED lights are great, they're pricey. Sometimes all you need is something plain and simple, like a gua sha or jade roller. There are dozens, if not hundreds or thousands, of gua sha and jade rollers on Amazon, but a sure bet is Baimei's best-selling and top-rated set, which also happens to be on sale for $9 in the jade green color with an on-site coupon.

Gua sha and jade rollers have become quite the hot commodity following their TikTok virality with 1.8 billion views and 75.5 million views, respectively, but their origins actually predate the internet age as a practice in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Facial Beauty Tools
Shop now: $9 with coupon (Originally $10); amazon.com

The benefits of gua sha massages and jade rolling are dizzyingly long. Both boost circulation, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness, though the gua sha minimizes acne and promotes clearer, brighter, and tighter skin, while the jade roller rubs in skincare products to amplify their effectiveness.

Although you have your choice of options for both tools, they typically cost around $25 apiece, so the Baimei set is an incredible deal since the gua sha and jade roller together cost just $9. Shoppers say this particular set is a winner. One of its 9,600 plus five-star-rating shoppers called the set a "20/10" purchase, while another reviewer described it as "worth every penny."

One customer said that using the gua sha and jade roller set "[brought] back to life" the "sagging" side of their face. Another person said the duo "has defined my jaw line drastically." One last reviewer said the difference in their face after using these products is so stark, they "look better post-face roll with no makeup versus with makeup and no face rolling… My face has brightened up, dark circles have improved, and swelling has gone down."

Under $10 is a low price to pay for the laundry list of face-defining and complexion-boosting benefits that TCM, TikTok, and thousands of shoppers claim you'll experience. Get your Baimei Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set while it's on sale for $9 with a coupon at Amazon.

