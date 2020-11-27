Amazon Shoppers Love This Anti-Aging Moisturizer So Much, They Get It Delivered Monthly — Shop It for 51% Off Right Now
Thank you, Black Friday.
If you’re spending today delving into all of Amazon’s Black Friday beauty deals, don’t skip out on Baebody’s Retinol Moisturizer. The lightweight cream has acquired over 5,000 five-star ratings from devoted Amazon shoppers who claim it ‘smooths, firms, and hydrates’ their skin like a dream. What makes the skincare product even more enticing is that it's currently on sale for just $10.
The dermatologist-tested moisturizer is formulated with clean ingredients that target age lines, discoloration, and hyperpigmentation. Over time, retinol (vitamin A) encourages new skin cell growth, leaving the complexion smoother and firmer over time. Alongside vitamin E, retinol is a key player in the moisturizer's ability to successfully fade age spots and boost collagen production.
While introducing retinol into your skincare regimen typically can dry out the skin, this particular moisturizer features hydrating elements such as jojoba oil and shea butter to soothe dry skin and counteract inflammation. This means it's perfectly suitable to use as a daily moisturizer in addition to an anti-aging treatment.
Shop now: $10 (originally $20); amazon.com
The skincare product has formed such a loyal following of users, some shoppers have it delivered monthly from Amazon to ensure they never run out. Others have ditched far more expensive creams for this one, preferring it to anything else they’ve tried.
RELATED: Over 1.4 Million Bottles of This ‘10 Second’ Hair Repair Treatment Have Sold Worldwide — and It’s Discounted for Black Friday
“After using my Lancome products for several years I began to wonder what exactly I was paying for, and began to look for something different,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I did not know what to expect from a much more affordable product, and was pleasantly surprised at the difference I saw after using it just a few times. My overall complexion improved and fine lines were diminishing.”
“I love how it doesn't make my face burn or sting like other retinol products,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “It's great for both day and night, and also around my sensitive eye area. I used to spend far more for a face cream, but it really isn't necessary when I can get results with a reasonably priced product.”
While the Baebody Retinol Moisturizer typically retails for $20, it's 51 percent off for Black Friday. While you’re adding it to your cart, make sure to browse the brand’s other best-sellers.