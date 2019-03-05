Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This $24 Gel to Calm Their Puffy Eyes

Image zoom Copyright 2019 W2 Photography/Stocksy

Say goodbye to your outdated eye creams because when it comes to dark circles, under-eye bags, and general eye puffiness, Amazon shoppers have crowned this gel the winner.

Though it’s not your typical lotion, the Baebody Eye Gel is one of the retailer’s best-selling eye creams with more than 8,400 five-star reviews. The $24 eye gel works to alleviate puffiness, dark circles, under-eye bags, and fine lines, according to its many users. And thanks to its fast-absorbing, lightweight formula, it can be used morning or night, even layered under your makeup.

The eye gel features a combination of vitamin E, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and most notably, hyaluronic acid, which is a popular face cream ingredient that’s naturally found in the skin, but often in short supply as we age. Users say the cool gel feels refreshing and moisturizing, absorbs quickly, and improves puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles after a few weeks.

“I am a makeup artist and would recommend this as a daily under eye product for anyone to use,” one reviewer wrote. “I've used this eye gel for about month consistently. It has a very light cooling and non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a taut feeling. It makes the delicate skin around my eyes feel moisturized and rejuvenated while helping to minimize puffiness and fine lines.”

“I am a certified licensed esthetician and I adore this stuff and have been recommending it to all of my clients old and young,” another chimed in. “I am 22, but have insomnia and it has done wonders for the bags under my eyes. My mom is 55 and it has decreased puffiness and overall she looks so much more awake. I will be purchasing it again and again!”

And while reviewers tout it as a game-changer for eye concerns, the moisturizer works well on others areas, too. “As a former sun worshipper, I cringed at my crepey neck when I turned sixty last year,” one user wrote. “I decided to try this cream on my neck. Boy oh boy—the results were startling! It doesn’t firm up your neck, but it lessens the crepey look!”

Users also love its unique dispenser, which pumps out just the right amount for under and around your eyes, so you don’t have to worry about using too much or too little. And according to its biggest fans, a little bit of this gel goes a long way. “I purchased this product three months ago and I still have at least half a jar left, even though I have been applying it routinely twice a day,” another reviewer chimed in. “For the price and how long a single jar lasts, this is definitely a great value.”

While some users claim it makes a “dramatic difference,” others say the results are a bit more subtle. “After using for several weeks, the puffiness under my eyes and on my eyelids was definitely reduced. It doesn't make the puffiness totally disappear, just lessens it, which is more than any other thing I've tried,” one reviewer wrote.

So whether you’re in the market to step up your skincare routine, improve the look of your under-eye area, or fake a few more hours of sleep every night, it sounds like this lightweight gel may be just the thing to toss in your cart.