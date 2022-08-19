This $14 Organic Face Oil Leaves Skin Looking "Completely Remade" and "Glistening," Per Users

In the immortal words of Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, "Life is short, the world is wide, and I want to make some memories." I try to apply that quote whenever I can by trying new things, but product-wise, time and time again I come back to my favorite health food store find: Badger's rose oil.

My standby favorite is the independent brand's Damascus Rose Body Oil, a golden oil that immediately makes my skin supple and my hair silky. It smells like an expensive flower, which I enjoy — and the brand's name often makes me think of Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which is always a plus. And according to other reviewers, the brand's $14 organic face oil is just as good.

Like the body oil, the face oil works from a base of jojoba and pomegranate oil, but comes in three varieties: Damascus rose, sea buckthorn, and argan (apparently I'm not the only one into the former's perfume, since there are only 19 left in stock as I write this). Argan is high in antioxidants and fatty acids, while sea buckthorn is rich in vitamin C and E, and rose oil has anti-inflammatory benefits. All three share an infusion of baobab oil, and per reviewers, a knack for softening skin while smelling incredible.

Courtesy

As one person described, the "amazing" stuff took their skin from "red [and] angry" to "glistening" within three days; despite its oil consistency, they added, it absorbs beautifully. Another person commented on how gentle and effective the oil is on their sensitive skin, and how it makes their skin look like "it's been completely remade" (ostensibly a compliment, though this Instagram from supermodel Paulina Porizkova is food for thought).

Per the customer, using one drop on each cheek and their forehead is relaxing and leaves them with a "dewy sheen," and more people agree that a little goes a long way; after six months, one person said they'd "barely made a dent" in the bottle. Reviewers also noted seeing more plump skin and fading acne scars, and a "noticeable difference" in the morning after applying before bed.

If you'd like to try Badger's Face Oil, get it from the family-owned brand for just $14.