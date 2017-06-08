Baby Beauty Products Worthy of the Clooney Twins' Nursery

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 07, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

The Clooney babes are here! Yesterday we got news that Amal and George welcomed their healthy twins, Ella and Alexander, into the world. While we’re sure they’ve received a plenty of stroller recommendations and cutsie oncsies, baby bath products can’t be forgotten either. And in honor of the little ones’ birthday, we rounded up beautiful baby bath essentials that are totally worth stocking up on. Keep scrolling to shop them now.

VIDEO: George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

1 of 5 Courtesy

Chantecaille Bébé Wild Moss Rose Body Lotion

Chantecaille $55 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Noodle and Boo Essential Care Kit 

$15 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Aveeno Baby Essentials Daily Care Gift Set

$29 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

The Honest Company Patterned Diapers

The Honest Company $14 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Burt's Bees Baby Beekeeper Wearbable Blanket

$23 SHOP NOW

