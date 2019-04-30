This Ultra Gentle Skincare Line Is a French Pharmacy Favorite — and It’s Available on Amazon

Image zoom oneluckyorchid/Instagram

There’s something about French beauty (a certain je ne sais quoi, if you will) that’s completely alluring — we all want that dewy skin, perfectly flushed pout, and effortless elegance that French women seem to have emanating from their pores. And what better way achieve the look, or at least try to, than using beauty and skincare products from the country itself?

Meet Eau Thermal Avène, a drugstore favorite in France thanks to its incredibly soothing face mists, moisturizers, masks, and lip balms that are considered miracles for those with skin sensitivities. Avène has actually been around for over 270 years — it all started with the simple discovery of a thermal spring near the city of Avène in France. After the water cured a horse’s severe skin disease, it was bottled and transformed into an its first skincare product, Thermal Spring Water (now the super popular face mist!), which was used to treat patients suffering from eczema, burns, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis. And in 1990, the official skincare line was born, featuring moisturizers, eye creams, and more, all infused with the skin-calming thermal water as a main ingredient.

Now, Avène’s products are not only dermatologist recommended, but beloved by many with sensitive, dry, or acne-prone skin. One InStyle editor swears by its ultra-moisturizing Skin Recovery Cream ($35; amazon.com) and Tolerance Extreme Cream ($38; amazon.com), which saved her dry, sensitive skin after an eczema resurgence.

“Avène's thermal spring water has a low mineral count with a low sodium count, which does not dry out the skin and is rich in silica, which makes the water soft and soothing," Dr. Melissa K. Levin, a board-certified NYC dermatologist and clinical instructor at NYU Langone and Mount Sinai Hospital, previously told InStyle.

The best part? Avène caters to all kinds of skin concerns, including oily skin (for which it has an entire regimen, by the way). And the company also makes products with SPF, like this hydrating face cream and this tinted cream-to-powder compact, for those who want an extra boost of protection. You can shop some of Avène’s most liked products below, or check out all of its products on Amazon. Plus, if you’re not ready to take the plunge with full-size products, mini kits including the Thermal Spring Water and Skin Recovery Cream are available.

Image zoom Courtesy

Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water

To buy: $19; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Eau Thermale Avène Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm

To buy: $14; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Eau Thermale Avène Skin Recovery Cream

To buy: $35; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Eau Thermale Avène High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50

To buy: $36; amazon.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Eau Thermale Avène Soothing Moisture Mask

To buy: $26; amazon.com