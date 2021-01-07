Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Moisturizer Is 33% Off Right Now

By all appearances, Jennifer Aniston has it made. After decades in the spotlight, her style is a finely honed mix of luxe essentials, and her endorsements make even something as mundane as collagen protein powder seem like a must-have. After the Aniston touch, "mundane" transforms into "can't live without" — so spotting her favorite lotion marked down by 33 percent is a sale to be celebrated.
If you've read a magazine in the Western hemisphere, you've probably flipped through dozens of Aveeno ads featuring Aniston's glowing skin since she was named the face of the brand in 2013. Her Aveeno love is thoroughly documented: In 2019, Aniston told InStyle that she's been using the brand since she was a teenager, making their love story 35 years long. The fact that Aniston doesn't even look 35 is a testament to its results.
Despite having best-in-class beauty pros and freebies on call, Aniston says her go-to body soother is Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion. Speaking of the lotion and Aveeno's Protect + Hydrate Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, she told an Australian outlet in 2017 that "they are actually in my car, in my bag, in the pool, in the kitchen, in the bedroom, in the bathroom – they're everywhere. As well as my hand lotion. Lotions and sunscreens all the time." A woman after our own sunscreen and moisturizer-loving heart.
That frequency clearly pays off in supple and radiant skin. (Aniston's hot tip? She keeps the lotion in her shower and smoothes it on as soon as she turns the water off.) Going through bottles of moisturizer hurts less when they're drugstore-priced, yet the dollars add up regardless, so a sale docking the lotion's price from $13 to $9 is a pleasant surprise.
The lotion is also reviewer-approved: Walmart shoppers write that it's the only one they'll buy, with some of their track records rivaling Aniston's at 20 years of use. For itchy, dry, and sensitive skin, shoppers say there's no use in wasting money on more expensive products — nothing compares Aveeno's non-greasy formula, even for people whose winters are filled with psoriasis and eczema.