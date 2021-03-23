People Love This $16 Tinted Sunscreen So Much, They’re ‘Ditching Foundation Forever’

Ask almost any dermatologist, and they'll tell you: Wearing sunscreen is one of the most important moves you can make for your skin. UV rays contribute to wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of premature aging, as Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Scott previously told InStyle. To protect your skin from sun damage, you should be wearing SPF every day — and yes, that includes during the winter and while indoors.
Sunscreen can get a bad rep for causing breakouts, smelling gross, feeling greasy, and leaving behind an annoying white cast. The key is finding a more contemporary sunscreen formula that doesn't have any of these qualities — and it's a bonus if it doubles as makeup. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving about a tinted sunscreen that not only prevents sunburns, but also covers up pimples, fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. The coverage is so good, one shopper states that they're "ditching foundation forever" while another adds, "it makes my skin look flawless."
The Australian Gold SPF 50 Botanical Sunscreen guards against harmful UVA and UVB rays and provides light matte coverage. Its lightweight, water-resistant formula lasts up to 80 minutes and goes on as smoothly as silk, per reviewers. You can shop the tinted sunscreen in three colors — fair-light, medium-tan, and rich-deep — with prices starting at $10 on Amazon.
The best-selling sunscreen is formulated with red algae for hydration, eucalyptus to prevent breakouts, and kakadu plum to combat signs of aging. Reviewers say the antioxidant-rich blend smells "like the beach" and gives them a natural-looking glow. In the comments section, they're calling the sunscreen "perfection in a bottle" that measures up to brands like Elta MD, La Roche Posay, and Supergoop.
"I've spent my whole life avoiding sunburns and failing miserably," one wrote. "In my 35 years, this is the first sunscreen I've tried that works all day at the beach: No burn, no skin irritation, and it smells great! If you're part vampire like me, get this sunscreen to live your best life OUTSIDE with the rest of the world."
Others claim the sunscreen saves them from needing foundation, concealer, and BB cream, especially in the warm summer months. "I am African-American, with combination skin and an oily T-zone with noticeable pores," one explained. "With the Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen, I cut out two makeup steps. It's everything I need in one lightweight product, and its medium color is the perfect shade for my complexion."
If you've had a love-hate relationship with sunscreen in the past, the Australian Gold SPF 50 Botanical Sunscreen might finally put an end to the battle. Shop the customer-loved sunscreen on Amazon today.