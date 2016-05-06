Scared of Getting Sunburn? There's an App for That

You're probably always wondering if you're applying enough sunscreen and taking enough breaks in the shade. Even if your goal is to obtain a slightly, natural glow, nobody wants to over do it or walk away rocking a painful sunburn and bright red nose. Despite a valiant effort to avoid the aforementioned, though, overexposure still happens.

However, now that an app has been developed to help monitor your sun exposure, you can stay on top of sunscreen reapplication and make sure you don't spend too much time under the sun's rays. That app is the Lancaster Sun Timer, developed by Coty and is free to download. That's right — F.R.E.E.

The app calls itself "the smarter way to sun bathe." Hmm, tell us more.

Here's how it works. After you input your current location, your skin type, the level of SPF you're wearing, and how you prefer to tan (even if it's no tan at all), the app will estimate your ideal exposure time. Once you activate the start button, indicating your time spent outdoors has begun, the app will send you alerts for when to reapply sunscreen. It will also tell you when it's best for you to step back inside — or at least take a shade break — to prevent burning and overexposure.

Just one more reason to be thankful we're living in such a tech-savvy world.