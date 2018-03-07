The Air You're Breathing Is Aging Your Skin—Here's 7 Ways to Stop It

When it comes to how many fine lines and wrinkles you'll get, genetics are your skin's public enemy number one. But, number two? The air. As in, the air you're breathing in right now.

You know all about the damaging effects that the sun can have on your complexion, but the smog, particulate matter (minuscule particles of soot and dirt), and other grime in the air can also wreak havoc on your skin. Overexposure to these toxins can lead to premature visible signs of aging—the very fine lines and wrinkles you might be trying to avoid.

The only way to really avoid pollution is by never going outside again. Becoming a recluse is probably not a viable option for most of us, here's the alternative solution: adding an anti-pollution product to your skincare routine. These antioxidant-rich formulas form an invisible shield between your skin and the air's smog and debris to prevent premature signs of aging caused by pollution.

Since the first day of spring is (finally) almost here and it's inevitable that you're going to be spending more time outside, what better excuse to start using a product that's going to protect your skin from the air's toxins?

Here, we've rounded up seven anti-pollution skincare products that will keep bad air at bay.

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Pre-Tox Leave-On Day Mask Lotion SPF 30 

Add an extra product to your usual lineup now, and your complexion will thank you later. Although a leave-on mask might not seem makeup (or time)-friendly, this non-greasy Aveeno treatment soaks into skin without leaving behind a white cast. Along with SPF protection, its antioxidant-rich berry complex prevents toxin-related premature signs of aging. 

Chanel La Solution 10 De Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream 

When you have sensitive skin, finding products with an ingredient list completely void of any irritants can be a struggle, to say the least. That's why Chanel carefully selected just 10 ingredients to include in its pollution-fighting moisturizer. At the product's lies silver needle tea, a potent antioxidant that soothes and defends temperamental complexions from toxins. 

Chantecaille Anti-Pollution Mattifying Cream 

Sure, you may already have a mattifying moisturizer that keeps your complexion's excess oil in check, but does the jar in your medicine cabinet also shield your skin from signs of aging caused by pollution? Chances are your answer is "no." In addition to protecting your skin from toxins, Chantecaille's lightweight formula also reduces the pores and blackheads. 

Dior One Essential Skin Boosting Super Serum 

Think of Dior's the skincare equivalent of adding a wheatgrass shot to your smoothie. On top of targeting the harmful effects that both outdoor and indoor pollution can have on your skin, it boosts the effects of whatever products that follow it. The serum can credit its magical powers to red hibiscus extract, which has been shown to stimulate the recycling of toxins so that they won't stick around and potentially break down you skin's collagen. 

Origins A Perfect World SPF 20 Age-Defense Eye Cream With White Tea 

Your eyes are a dead giveaway of your mood, and they're also an area of your face where fine lines and wrinkles show up first. Throwing pollution into the mix can speed up the process. Slow things down by applying an anti-aging eye cream that also doubles as a shield against environmental aggressors and UV rays. Packed with antioxidants like white tea, Origins' eye rich cream hydrates, brightens, and reinforces the skin barrier. 

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++

We don't need to remind you how important it is to wear sunscreen every day, but we can tell you how you can take the essential skincare routine step to the next level. Use a formula like Murad's mineral sunscreen that also protects skin from pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. Bonus: it acts as a primer, too. Vitamin C and a color-correcting tint boost radiance and even out skin tone. 

Ren Flash Defence Anti-Pollution Mist 

How to make your mid-afternoon mist habit even more beneficial for your complexion: reach for an anti-pollution formula like this one from Ren. On top of hydrating and refreshing skin, a few spritzes of this mist forms an invisible bubble around your skin to shield it from UV light and environmental aggressors like smoke, exhaust fumes, and heavy metal. Exposure to the aforementioned pollution sources can lead to dullness and premature signs of aging. 

