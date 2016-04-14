Can This Face Mist Protect Your Skin Against Pollution?

There’s no easy way to put this, but living in the city might be the most damaging thing you’re doing to your skin. Everything from cigarette smoke to the smog that you encounter on your daily commute take a toll. Since staying inside to avoid pollution isn’t really an option, Ren Skincare came up with a more doable alternative.

Meet Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist ($38; renskincare.com), a face mist that’s unlike any variety you've used before. Ren’s version still comes equipped with a clean scent (which will instantly transport you away from the city to an open field) and the ability to be used over or under makeup without smudging. A few spritzes, however, might do so much more than provide you with a refreshing midday pick-me-up.

The concept behind the pollution-repelling elixir? According to the brand, it essentially creates an invisible bubble between your complexion and the damaging environmental elements it's exposed to on the daily. (If Bubble Boy immediately comes to mind, you’re onto something.) The mist is infused with a bio extract called biosaccharide gum, sourced from corn and yeast, which forms a non-sticky shield that protects skin from free-radical causing pollutants. Other do-good bio extracts include zinc, manganese, quercetin, and alpha-glucan, which help protect skin from oxidative stress and stimulate barrier repair.

You might not be able to do much about other effects of the smoggy air you're breating in 24/7, but at least your complexion has some protection.