5 Facial Oils That Won't Make Acne-Prone Skin Breakout 

When you're constantly battling overactive oil glands and blemishes, adding even more moisture into the mix with a face oil probably sounds like self-sabotage for your complexion. But, not all oils are your enemy. While some will cause you to breakout, certain varieties can actually help prevent and heal acne in addition to minimizing dark spots from past breakouts.

Since navigating the world of facial oils can be tricky (and straight up confusing), we've rounded up the best formulas that will help control over oily and acne-prone skin. Keep scrolling for six facial oils that won't make you breakout.

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Facial Oil 

Abduct your pores by applying a thin layer of Sunday Riley's slime-green oil. A cocktail of salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and licorice root decongest pores, and treat existing blemishes—including blackheads. 

Tarte Maracuja Oil

Although maracuja is great for hydrating extremely dry skin, the multitasking oil also works wonders for keeping excess sebum production in oily and acne-prone complexions under control. 

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil 

If you're looking for an acne-fighting ingredient that's powerful but is gentle enough for sensitive skin, try rose hip oil. High in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory acid, the essential oil is effective at fading scars from past breakouts and keeping future ones at bay. 

RMS Beauty Oil 

This oil is all about balance, which is exactly what over-oily skin needs. The high levels of lauric acid found its buriti, rose hip, and tamanu oil blend give it antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties which are all important in preventing acne. 

Herbivore Lapis Oil Balancing Facial Oil 

Blue tansy is this oil's hero ingredient, which works to control excess oil while minimizing redness from breakouts. 

Dr. Haushka Clarifying Day Oil 

Although Dr. Haushka's oil makes your skin extra glistening, it will fully absorb in a few minutes. Included in the formula is a bevy of ingredients that treat every stage of a breakout. When you first apply Dr. Haushka's oil, you might think your skin is glistening too much, but it completely absorbs in a few minutes. Calendula oil soothes inflammation, antioxidants fend off free radicals which can clog pores, and improves the appearance of scars.

