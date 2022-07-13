Beauty Skincare These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans No wonder they maintain a rabid fan base. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but my personal feelings towards Amazon making Prime Day — day — a two-day event is a mutinous "hmmm." Be that as it may, today's deals are possibly even sweeter than yesterday's, especially if you're looking to score some anti-aging products in the under-$25 range. The fact is, you don't have to pay more for formulas that work when brands like TruSkin, Bioderma, and Philosophy have peeled down their price tags. Take TruSkin's Vitamin C serum as an excellent example of the cream rising from Amazon's crop of unknown products. A few years ago, seasoned beauty pros may have scoffed at the virtually unheard-of brand, but with over 69,000 five-star ratings, a huge population says its brightening formula is phenomenal. Thanks to elements like vitamin C, aloe, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and centella asiatica, fans dub it the best $20 they've ever spent. Even 82-year-olds write that it's left their wrinkles "considerably less deep," and in some cases, gone altogether. In classic vitamin C fashion, it also leaves age spots "way less noticeable." Courtesy Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $30); amazon.com French brand Bioderma has a platinum pedigree: Its micellar water is an essential at photoshoots and fashion shows, and its skincare is a favorite of trendsetters like Jeanne Damas, who calls its moisturizer an "essential" French pharmacy find. Shoppers are likewise impressed by the company's Atoderm Intensive Balm; a 60-year-old said it resuscitated their "very dry, [crepey] skin" within three days. Another fan braving Nevada's dryness said it made their skin's "leather-like" appearance disappear, and a third wrote that it "worked miracles" on their "ripped-up" hands — and faded their sun spots, too. As a last fan in the UK testified, the Intensive Balm is transformative: Where once their hands looked 10 years older than their age, now, their skin looks better than it has in years. Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $28); amazon.com Philosophy is one of those rare brands that's earned Oprah's approval, and the quality comes through in finds like its Purity Made Simple Eye Gel. Glycerin, meadowfoam oil, shea butter, vitamin E, caffeine, panthenol, lactic acid, and coffee extract make the formula refreshing and firming. As users explain, the cream "eliminated" puffiness and reduced their fine lines and dark circles. Within three days, a different person said they saw a "marked difference" in their crow's feet, just a tiny dab enough to cover their entire eye area. And thanks to today's Prime Day deal, it's $17 — its lowest price since December 2020, according to price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel. Courtesy Shop now: $17 (Originally $24); amazon.com Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: Eye Cream Connoisseurs Say This One De-Puffs Bags "Almost Instantly" — and It's 40% Off Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit