These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans

Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but my personal feelings towards Amazon making Prime Day — day — a two-day event is a mutinous "hmmm." Be that as it may, today's deals are possibly even sweeter than yesterday's, especially if you're looking to score some anti-aging products in the under-$25 range. The fact is, you don't have to pay more for formulas that work when brands like TruSkin, Bioderma, and Philosophy have peeled down their price tags.

Take TruSkin's Vitamin C serum as an excellent example of the cream rising from Amazon's crop of unknown products. A few years ago, seasoned beauty pros may have scoffed at the virtually unheard-of brand, but with over 69,000 five-star ratings, a huge population says its brightening formula is phenomenal.

Thanks to elements like vitamin C, aloe, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and centella asiatica, fans dub it the best $20 they've ever spent. Even 82-year-olds write that it's left their wrinkles "considerably less deep," and in some cases, gone altogether. In classic vitamin C fashion, it also leaves age spots "way less noticeable."

French brand Bioderma has a platinum pedigree: Its micellar water is an essential at photoshoots and fashion shows, and its skincare is a favorite of trendsetters like Jeanne Damas, who calls its moisturizer an "essential" French pharmacy find. Shoppers are likewise impressed by the company's Atoderm Intensive Balm; a 60-year-old said it resuscitated their "very dry, [crepey] skin" within three days.

Another fan braving Nevada's dryness said it made their skin's "leather-like" appearance disappear, and a third wrote that it "worked miracles" on their "ripped-up" hands — and faded their sun spots, too. As a last fan in the UK testified, the Intensive Balm is transformative: Where once their hands looked 10 years older than their age, now, their skin looks better than it has in years.

Philosophy is one of those rare brands that's earned Oprah's approval, and the quality comes through in finds like its Purity Made Simple Eye Gel. Glycerin, meadowfoam oil, shea butter, vitamin E, caffeine, panthenol, lactic acid, and coffee extract make the formula refreshing and firming. As users explain, the cream "eliminated" puffiness and reduced their fine lines and dark circles.

Within three days, a different person said they saw a "marked difference" in their crow's feet, just a tiny dab enough to cover their entire eye area. And thanks to today's Prime Day deal, it's $17 — its lowest price since December 2020, according to price-tracking website CamelCamelCamel.

