The 7 Most Popular Anti-Aging Products on Amazon May Surprise You
An effective skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, and if you don’t know where to start (or just need a little inspiration), look no further than these top-rated beauty products.
We got the scoop from Amazon, and it’s official: These are the seven most popular anti-aging creams, moisturizers, and skincare products currently topping the retailer’s beauty charts. And just like its best-selling lipsticks and facial cleansers (we got the details on those, too!), these skincare products are incredibly affordable and loved by droves of shoppers.
Every moisturizer is Prime-eligible (hello free, two-day shipping) and what’s more, they’re all included in Amazon’s subscribe and save program. So if you find one you love, be sure to hit that “subscribe now” button to score a discount and ensure you never run out of your favorite product again.
Collagen Face Moisturizer by L’Oreal Paris
Ready to be impressed? Over 800 shoppers gave this under-$10 cream a perfect review praising its lightweight and skin-softening power. The fast-absorbing moisturizer can be applied morning and night, and can be used by all skin types thanks to its non-comedogenic formula. Plus, it’s even light enough to wear under makeup, making it an affordable cream you can buy in bulk and slather on every day to fight the signs of aging now and over the long haul.
To buy: $9; amazon.com
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream
Formulated with retinol, an anti-aging powerhouse that helps to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, acne and scarring, as well as sun damage, this little tube of night cream does it all (without a prescription!). Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star review praising its fast-working formula and inexpensive price tag.
To buy: $15; amazon.com
Night Cream by Olay, Regenerist Night Recovery Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer
Slather on this fragrance-free night cream before you hit the hay, and the rich, amino peptide-packed moisturizer will hydrate your skin while you sleep. The anti-aging cream features both vitamin B and E in its formula, which will help to improve the look of wrinkles and hydrate your skin.
To buy: $22; amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Accelerated Hyaluronic Acid Retinol Night Cream Face Moisturizer
Hydrating hyaluronic acid and wrinkle-reducing retinol are a match made in skincare heaven, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this fast-working nighttime moisturizer. Over 1,400 shoppers (including many with dry and sensitive skin) gave it a five-star review, but warn first-time users to gradually work the potent cream into your routine to avoid over-drying or irritation.
To buy: $18 (Originally $20); amazon.com
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti Wrinkle Retinol Cream with Vitamin E and Vitamin B5
No surprise here — another retinol treatment made the list, and this one features an array of other good-for-you vitamins that help to reduce the look of wrinkles, spots, and lines. This non-comedogenic, fragrance-free night cream won’t clog your pores, making it ideal for acne-prone users and those with sensitive skin.
To buy: $12; amazon.com
Night Cream by Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Night Firming Cream & Face Moisturizer
If you’re looking for one anti-aging product that does it all, this is it. The thick cream moisturizes skin, helps to restore firmness, smooths wrinkles, improves skin texture, evens skin tone, brightens dull skin, and improves the look of dark spots. No wonder Amazon shoppers say its the best low-cost alternative to high-end creams and lotions.
To buy: $17 (Originally $22); amazon.com
Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Night Cream
Unlike many other skincare products on the market, this rich night cream delivers moisture and softens lines without parabens, phthalates, and other icky add-ins. The Burt’s Bees staple is made almost entirely with natural ingredients — 98.9 percent to be exact — making it a great choice for those with sensitive skin.
To buy: $10; amazon.com