The Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products on Amazon, According to an NYC Dermatologist

Image zoom La Roche/Instagram

While Amazon is mostly known for its electronic deals, cheap books, and the occasional viral product like last winter’s Orolay jacket (a.k.a the Amazon coat), it’s also becoming a go-to for skincare — even among dermatologists — thanks to its massive selection and affordable price points.

“We’re huge Amazon shoppers in this office,” Arash Akhavan, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Dermatology and Laser Group in New York City, tells InStyle. “A lot of the brands we recommend to our patients are on Amazon.”

With free two-day shipping for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), stocking your beauty bag with the best anti-aging skincare — including Dr. Akhavan’s picks — is easy and fast. Not to mention its subscribe and save feature, which can save you up to 20 percent every time you purchase, say, a moisturizer or serum.

To help you navigate the retailer’s 50,000+ beauty and skincare products for the very best in anti-aging, we asked the dermatologist to share his go-to recommendations and personal favorites. “There are three that I say are musts: sunscreen, vitamin C cream, and retinol,” the doctor says. In addition to these anti-aging powerhouses, you can further round out your skincare routine with an eye cream, protective lip balm, hyaluronic acid, and a moisturizer.

Ready to see what made it into our carts? Here are the expert’s skincare picks including his top three recommendations for anti-aging sunscreen, vitamin C cream, and retinol.

Best Anti-Aging Skincare Staples on Amazon:

Isdin Eryfotona Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen

Image zoom Courtesy

“Nothing [is] more important than sunscreen — a sunscreen that contains zinc specifically at 10 percent or higher,” Dr. Akhavan says. “Zinc is the only readily available ingredient in the U.S. that blocks ultraviolet A completely and that’s a very important part of the ultraviolet spectrum [to consider] for anti-aging and anti-cancer.”

The derm’s top pick: ”My everyday sunscreen is Isdin Eryfotona,” the dermatologist says. “It’s a great sunscreen product that has ingredients that reverse DNA damage in your skin cells — really great for preventing skin cancer. I’ve had skin cancer myself, so that’s important to me.” It also features a fast-absorbing formula that won’t leave behind a white or pasty residual.

To buy: $55; amazon.com

La Roche-Posay’s Redermic C Moisturizer

Image zoom Courtesy

Another must-have in your anti-aging arsenal: vitamin C. “Vitamin C is a great antioxidant when used topically at five percent or higher,” the doctor says. “It’s not typically irritating or drying for most people, but still causing a little bit of exfoliation every day — getting those dead skin cells off without you actually peeling or feeling dry. It’s great for reversing signs of sun damage like hyperpigmentation.”

The derm’s top pick: “Redermic C moisturizer — that’s the one we always recommend,” the skin expert says. “It’s a great, not too expensive, vitamin C product.”

To buy: $55; amazon.com

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Retinol Serum

Image zoom Courtesy

Everyone — even those with sensitive skin — can benefit from using retinol, a vitamin A derivative that builds collagen, when they begin to notice fine lines. “If you’re looking for anti-aging, nothing does it quite like a retinol,” Dr. Akhavan says.

Start slow and gradually work one into your routine until you can use it nightly. “Retinol is the long game,” he says. “You’re not going to look any different from using retinol six months later, but you will stop aging as your friends continue to age and see it years down the road.”

The derm’s top pick: “I like La Roche-Posay’s Redermic R Retinol Serum in particular because it’s not too drying,” the dermatologist says. “Even someone with super sensitive skin will eventually be able to empty an entire bottle on their face and be fine — it just takes some time and you can’t rush it.”

To buy: $57; amazon.com

More Dermatologist-Approved Skincare on Amazon:

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

Image zoom Courtesy

“I’ve bought this for myself on Amazon. It has hyaluronic acid and has a base that goes on nicely — it’s not tacky like some hyaluronic acid products can be, and it’s hydrating.”

To buy: $12; amazon.com

CeraVe PM

Image zoom Courtesy

“I love CeraVe PM. It’s a great moisturizer that has ceramides (a fat that’s meant to be in our skin) in it. It works for everyone — those with dry skin and even people with oily skin are fine with that product. It also has niacinamide in it, a B vitamin that’s anti-inflammatory for skin, which I really like.”

To buy: $25 for two; amazon.com

EltaMD Renew Eye Gel

Image zoom Courtesy

“EltaMD is another great product line. I like the eye renew gel.”

To buy: $54; amazon.com

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen

Image zoom Courtesy

“La Roche-Posay‘s Anthelios line is very broad spectrum that doesn’t go on too thick.”

To buy: $34; amazon.com