The Anti-Aging Cream That InStyle's Senior Beauty Editor Swears By

When it comes to anti-aging skincare, I’m all about instant gratification—despite the hard evidence I read daily that active ingredients take time to work. Every wonder cream, from cult classics to little known skincare secrets, insists that you use it for weeks, months even before seeing a visible difference. Still, after slathering on whatever new product has come across my desk that day, I wake up the next morning and under the harsh light of my bathroom mirror, I judge my skin. Do I look refreshed? Younger even? I’ll settle for well rested.

So when I heard the new Line Interception Power Duo ($350 at nordstrom.com) from the complexion gods of La Prairie came with a promise of a total line intervention in 14 days and 14 nights, I couldn’t massage it into my pores quick enough.

According to their studies, there are 3 distinct types of wrinkles: expression lines (I am an overactive smiler), sun damage (guilty) and gravity related creases and folds. It targets the creation of each new type of wrinkle while smoothing out the ones you already have.

Line Interception Duo comes in a sleek dual chamber package that contains both a day and night cream. The day cream has an SPF 30, UVA and IRA protection and uses three specialized peptides to help prevent the formation of new lines. The night cream helps stimulate the production of collagen and elastin and by targeting the elimination of damaged proteins it accelerates skin renewal.

My morning after test? Passed with flying colors. My skin felt smoother and tighter almost immediately. But more importantly, I’ve been using it for a month and I have been regularly getting my favorite compliment: "Your skin looks great!" The price point is an investment, but it lasts a full three months and trust me; you will see the pay off way before that.