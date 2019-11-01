Hundreds of Anti-Aging Products Are on Sale Right Now – Including La Mer, SK-II, and Dr. Brandt

Image zoom Courtesy

My heart always sinks when I click into a major retailer’s mega online sales event just to see that pesky fine print: exclusions may apply. Time after time, luxury skincare brands and high-end products are kept out of these events, making it seem impossible to create the anti-aging regimen of my dreams on the budget of my reality.

Somehow, someway, the situation was just flipped on its head. Today through Monday, November 4, Rue La La is offering up to 80 percent off specifically on hundreds of top-of-the-line anti-aging products from customer-loved luxury skincare brands.

The exclusive Anti-Aging All Stars shopping event includes all the brands usually on stores’ exclusions list, like Peter Thomas Roth, Lancome, Perricone MD, Dr. Brandt, Clinique, La Mer, Erno Laszlo, and Asian beauty big hitters like SK-II, Sulwhasoo, and Shiseido.

Scroll to see our favorite anti-aging buys from this expansive beauty sale at Rue La La, and make sure to sign up for a free membership so you can see all of the deals here broken into three categories: anti-aging treatments, creams, and cleansers and toners. Some of our favorites are already selling out, so don’t wait to act on this sale too long!

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask

Activated gold helps lift, firm, and restore lost skin elasticity while locking in moisture to restore a glowing complexion.

Shop Now: $50 (Originally $80); ruelala.com

Shiseido Benefiance Pure Retinol Intensive Revitalizing Face, Set of 4

The four upper and four lower masks saturate your skin with pure liquid retinol and aquatic plant extract chlorella to reduce wrinkles, dryness, and dullness.

Shop Now: $50 (Originally $65); ruelala.com

Dr. Brandt Do Not Age Firming Neck Cream

Packing in shea butter, black pearl extract, essential oils, and vitamin E, Dr. Brandt’s neck cream delivers intense hydration to smooth skin and give it a firmer, more lifted appearance.

Shop Now: $44 (Originally $67); ruelala.com

Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Skin Vitality Treatment, 8-Piece Set

Each mask functions in a dual-phase system to soothe and deeply hydrate thirsty skin and restore plumpness for a younger appearance.

Shop Now: $64 (Originally $80); ruelala.com

Dior Capture Totale Intensive Night Restorative Creme

The intensely nourishing cream strengthens and moisturizes skin overnight to restore a youthful complexion by morning. You can use the night treatment on your face and neck.

Shop Now: $140 (Originally $175); ruelala.com

SK-II Facial Treatment Cleansing Oil

Killing two birds with one stone, SK-II’s treatment dissolves makeup and sunscreen while cleansing pores. The formula features the brand’s signature Pitera extract that made SK-II’s Essence so famous.

Shop Now: $60 (Originally $70); ruelala.com

Coola Classic Face Sport Sunscreen Moisturizer SPF 50 - White Tea

Protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays is a crucial anti-aging skincare step, and Coola’s Sport sunscreen uses antioxidant extracts to hydrate your skin while shielding it from the sun.

Shop Now: $24 (Originally $32); ruelala.com

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

In addition to reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around your eyes, La Mer’s under-eye treatment harnesses the mineral hematite to smooth surface texture, even out discoloration, and erase dark circles.

Shop Now: $196 (Originally $215); ruelala.com