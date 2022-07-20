The 10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Shop from Nordstorm's Anniversary Sale — Up to 50% Off

Over 480 products from brands like La Mer and Kate Somerville are discounted.

By Melony Forcier
Published on July 20, 2022

Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Photo: Instagram @lamer

Certain things in life are worth splurging on, and a good skincare product is at the top of our list of things to shell out for. While there are plenty of serums and creams on the market that are wallet-friendly, some items just merit a little extra cash — especially if they happen to be discounted during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

There are more than 480 beauty deals included in the sale this year, which runs through the end of the month. We've sifted through the long list and put together the top anti-aging markdowns for you to shop, including $100 off of Jennifer Aniston's favorite facial toning device and discounts up to 50 percent off on creams and serums from Clarins and Kate Somerville. One of our personal favorites? This luxe La Mer set, which includes skin-transformative favorites from the brand valued at $635 for over $200 less — it's bound to sell out quickly.

Below, shop the 10 best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Anti-wrinkle creams are a dime a dozen these days, but anything from Kate Somerville tends to be the real deal. Made with peptides and marine extracts that target collagen loss, the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream formula is gentle to use twice a day (which can be rare for a wrinkle-fighting product) and promises to restore skin elasticity. It's half-off the original price right now — talk about a steal.

Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream,$50 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

If you're looking for something that'll make a real difference and has celebrity approval, look no further than this NuFace toning kit. Often described as an at-home "face lift" by shoppers, the microcurrent device, used by stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, and Bella Hadid, can help firm, lift, and tone your skin. The kit comes with a hydrating leave-on gel that's needed to use for the NuFace to glide on your skin properly. You can snag the two for $199 right now.

Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit, $199 (Originally $339 value); nordstrom.com

It's rare to find a beauty bundle on sale that features full-sized products, yet this set from Shiseido features two full-sized serums for about $100 off of its valued price. The brand's Ultimune serum formula features a blend of powerful ingredients that work to reduce signs of aging, including antioxidants, reishi mushrooms, and ginkgo leaf extract.

Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: Shiseido Ultimune Serum Set, $149 (Originally $259 value); nordstrom.com

Last but not least, we'd be remiss to not mention La Mer's markdowns at Nordstrom right now. While it may not seem like a "deal" at first glance, this skincare set is $215 off its valued price — that's a pretty good markdown for a brand that never goes on sale. The bundle includes the La Mer's Eye Concentrate (a favorite of Ana de Armas), along with the iconic Crème de La Mer moisturizer and Concentrate Serum, all bundled in a chic zip-top cosmetic bag that's perfect for traveling with your new products.

Nordstrom Anti-Aging Beauty Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: La Mer Transformation Set, $420 (Originally $635 value); nordstrom.com

